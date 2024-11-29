MS Corporate Services Hits Next Milestone With DIFC CSP License, Opens New Office In Dubai International Financial Centre

(MENAFN- Zex PR Wire) With an expanded portfolio, MS can now offer corporate services for the private clients, corporates and institutions looking to establish in the DIFC.

Dubai, UAE, 29th November 2024, ZEX PR WIRE , MS Corporate Services (DIFC) Limited is proud to announce the successful of a Corporate license and the establishment of its physical presence in the Dubai International Centre (DIFC). With this, MS can offer a broad range of corporate services in DIFC to the local and international clients within the jurisdiction.

With over seven years of exceptional service in the UAE, MS has evolved from its humble beginnings in Abu Dhabi to strategically expanding its presence with key offices in ADGM, DMCC, and now DIFC. The success of their initial office in Dubai, located in DMCC-a vital hub for MS's diverse service offerings-has paved the way for the opening of their second Dubai office in this premiere financial centre. This expansion not only reflects MS's commitment to addressing the needs of the emirates, but also significantly enhances the capacity to serve the financial services sector across the broader Middle East, Africa, and South Asia (MEASA) markets.

By leveraging the strategic advantages of both ADGM and DIFC, MS is well-positioned to deliver tailored solutions and single source solutions to the regional and international clients. The newly acquired DIFC license marks a significant milestone in MS Group's journey, allowing them to substantially broaden their service offerings. Building on their established expertise in company incorporation, compliance advisory, tax, accounting and executive search services, MS is now positioned to provide comprehensive support in the incorporation of prescribed companies, along with family offices, and foundations. Additionally, the expanded capabilities include offering specialized Company Secretarial Services and Residency services within DIFC. This enhancement of MS's service portfolio reinforces their commitment to delivering holistic solutions, ensuring that evolving client needs in the UAE and beyond are met.

C A Mohammed Shafeek, Founder & Group CEO, MS , said“Dubai and DIFC are at the forefront of global finance and innovation, making our expansion into DIFC a natural progression in our journey within the UAE. Our vision is to establish MS as the premier Corporate Service Provider and Professional Service Provider across the region, and this step forward is a key part of our strategy to expand our presence across all International Financial Centres (IFCs) in the region. We extend our heartfelt thanks to the DIFC authorities for their outstanding support during our journey to establish our presence in the DIFC. We look forward to collaborating closely with DIFC authorities, our clients, and partners, as we contribute to the ongoing success and growth of this vibrant financial ecosystem.”

MS's Dubai office is at Level 1 Gate Avenue – South Zone, Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC), Dubai, UAE.

Their CSP Services in DIFC include:

Prescribed company setup in DIFC

Directorship services for prescribed companies in DIFC

Company Secretarial Services in DIFC

Residency Services in DIFC

Executive Search Services in DIFC

About MS

MS is a corporate and professional service provider that brings together a team of multidisciplinary professionals to offer expertise in corporate, compliance, advisory, tax accounting services and executive search services to the private and international clients. With over 50+ experts and professionals serving across 4 offices which includes the significant presence at the prominent jurisdictions of the UAE, MS drives private clients, corporates, and institutions to take bold actions that stimulate growth and expedite results in the Gulf.

MS operates under the trading names of M S Chartered Accountants LTD (ADGM), M S Global Solutions DMCC and MS Corporate Services (DIFC) Limited.