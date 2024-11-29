Chad Ends Military Pact With France: Foreign Minister Koulamallah
(MENAFN- IANS) Yaounde, Nov 29 (IANS) Chad has formally ended a security and defence cooperation accord with France, said Foreign Minister Abderaman Koulamallah.
The decision was made after an 'in-depth analysis,' which marked a 'historic' turning point, Koulamallah said in a statement, Xinhua news agency reported.
It is time for Chad to assert its full Sovereignty and redefine its strategic partners according to national priorities, Koulamallah said, adding that Chad will respect the terms of the termination, including required deadlines.
Chad will continue to maintain 'constructive' relations with France in other areas of common interest, he added.
