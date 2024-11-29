Why Hygreen Made Eco

(MENAFN- IssueWire)

Los Angeles, California Nov 29, 2024 (Issuewire )

-

HYGREENTOOL CORP is pleased to announce the launch of GOMOW in the United States market. This innovative robotic lawn mower is entirely virtual and environmentally friendly, significantly reducing carbon emissions compared to traditional gasoline-powered mowers.

We aim to help users save on lawn maintenance costs and save time and effort. Adopting an eco-friendly approach like HYgreen GOMOW can save time and effort while contributing to a healthier environment.

Eco-conscious tech – The greener way to care for your lawn

It has been found that lawnmowers have a greater environmental impact than previously thought. The engines of lawnmowers alone contribute up to 5% of the country's total air pollution. Additionally, using a lawnmower for an hour can produce the same amount of CO2 and NO emissions as spilled gasoline as a 100-mile car trip.

HYgreen proposes the use of GOMOW-like lawnmowers to save emissions and time instead of removing lawns across the country. Environmentally friendly options for landscaping thanks to the use of lithium-ion batteries (the same kind of battery that powers your Tesla, laptop, or cellphone) instead of chugging liters of gasoline every time you mow. GOMOW uses Lithium-ion (21700) batteries that are rechargeable and long-lasting. They are durable and have a long cycle life.

The OWL- solar power GPS RTK – Go green with HYgreen!



HYgreen revolutionizes the solar panel industry by offering an environmentally sustainable solution for GPS RTK . With our innovative approach, you can enjoy the benefits of clean energy while minimizing your carbon footprint.

The solar panels can reduce the frequency of manual recharging, allowing GOMOW to cover more ground with fewer interruptions. Incorporating solar panels into robotic mowers reduces the environmental impact compared to traditional fossil-fuel-based power sources.

Boundary wire free– AI mowing generation

Robotic lawnmowers that use perimeter wires have gained popularity. However, broken wires and other issues can lead to disorganized mowing and reduced coverage.

HYgreen provides intelligent lawn care solutions using AI-powered robotic technology. These autonomous lawnmowers employ AI algorithms to improve efficiency and decision-making capabilities.

Experience seamless navigation with the latest solar-powered GPS RTK technology that eliminates the need for any perimeter wires. Discover the perfection in precision that this advanced technology offers.

- Robotic mowers are a game changer in lawn care, they offer numerous benefits that make them a worthwhile investment for homeowners.

Choose HYgreen today and help us build a better future for our planet by selecting eco-conscious products.

Follow us more at HYGREENTOOL CORP