Ukraine's General Staff Confirms Strike On Oil Depot In Russia's Rostov Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On the night of November 29, Ukrainian forces struck an oil depot in Russia's Rostov region and destroyed a radar for the Buk-M3 air defense system used by Russian invaders.

The General Staff of the Ukrainian announced this via , Ukrinform reports.

"On the night of November 29, a strike was carried out on the Atlas oil depot in Russia's Rostov region. The strike caused a fire at the facility, with at least two fire sites recorded," the statement said.

The General Staff recalled that Ukrainian forces had already attacked the oil depot earlier this summer.

The depot, part of Russia's military infrastructure, plays a key role in supplying petroleum products to the Russian army.

Additionally, as part of the tasks of detecting and eliminating enemy air defense systems, Ukrainian forces destroyed a radar for the Buk-M3 air defense system in the temporarily occupied territory of the Zaporizhzhia region.

The operation was carried out by units of the Unmanned Systems Forces, the Special Operations Forces of the Ukrainian Armed Forces and the Ukrainian Defense Ministry's Main Intelligence Directorate, in coordination with other Ukrainian units.

Earlier reports said that overnight into Friday, November 29, a fire broke out at an oil depot in Russia's Rostov region following a drone attack.

