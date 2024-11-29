The AINOTE Air 2 Smart Notebook Gets A Black Friday Price Drop: AI-Powered Productivity Now 20% Off

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

iFLYTEK's AINOTE Air 2 smart notebook w/ voice-to-text, handwriting conversion, & cloud sync is only $439 for Black Friday!

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 29, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- iFLYTEK, a global leader in AI and speech technology, is offering a Black Friday discount on its AINOTE Air 2 smart notebook. Tech enthusiasts and productivity seekers can now grab this innovative device for $439. This limited-time offer is available until December 2nd.Beyond Pen and Paper:. The AINOTE Air 2 seamlessly blends the natural feel of pen-on-paper with cutting-edge AI to redefine note-taking. It's more than just a digital notepad; it's a productivity powerhouse designed for professionals, students, and anyone who wants to work smarter, not harder.Here's how it elevates your workflow:. Transcription: Capture every word with voice-to-text capabilities supporting 14 languages. Ideal for meetings, lectures, and interviews.. From Handwriting to Digital Text: Convert handwritten notes into searchable and editable documents with incredible accuracy.. Synchronization: Access and manage your notes across all your devices with cloud sync.. Personalized Productivity: Boost efficiency with customizable templates for various note-taking needs and smart scheduling tools.Technical Specs:. Powerful Processing: Equipped with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 octa-core processor, the AINOTE Air 2 handles demanding tasks with ease.. Display: The 10.3-inch E Ink Carta HD display with 1872 x 1404 resolution provides a paper-like reading and writing experience with exceptional clarity.. Long-Lasting Battery: With a 3,700mAh battery, the AINOTE Air 2 keeps you going for weeks on a single charge.This Black Friday promotion runs through December 2, 2024, on iFLYTEK's official website and Amazon .

