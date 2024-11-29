AZPROMO Explores Cooperation Opportunities With Kars Chamber Of Commerce And Industry

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Akbar Novruz Read more

The Export and Agency (AZPROMO) hosted a meeting with a delegation from the Kars Chamber of Commerce and Industry to discuss prospects for mutual cooperation, Azernews reports.

According to AZPROMO, the meeting facilitated a comprehensive exchange of views on joint initiatives and partnership opportunities. Discussions highlighted Azerbaijan's business climate, investment potential, special economic zones, and opportunities in the liberated territories, emphasizing the favourable conditions created for foreign investors.

The dialogue also focused on plans to deepen ties within the framework of a business trip to Türkiye scheduled for the first quarter of next year, marking a step forward in fostering economic collaboration.

Note that the Export and Investment Promotion Agency of the Republic of Azerbaijan (AZPROMO) was established to facilitate non-oil exports and attract foreign investments to the non-oil sector by providing services to interested investors based on a 'single window' principle. The charter of the Export and Investment Promotion Agency of the Republic of Azerbaijan – AZPROMO was approved by the Decree of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan dated July 23, 2021.

AZPROMO, formerly a foundation, was established in 2003 by the Ministry of Economy of Azerbaijan to attract foreign investment in the non-oil sector and encourage exports of non-oil products.

Moreover, AZPROMO organizes various international events to achieve numerous goals set by the head of the state to develop the non-oil sector in Azerbaijan, promote products in the foreign markets, raise awareness on Azerbaijani products among foreign consumers, facilitate networking with local companies, support foreign companies that are keen to gather comprehensive information about the investment climate in Azerbaijan and provide services to interested investors based on a 'single window' principle.