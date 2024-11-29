AZPROMO Explores Cooperation Opportunities With Kars Chamber Of Commerce And Industry
Date
11/29/2024 5:10:55 AM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Akbar Novruz
The Export and investment Promotion Agency (AZPROMO) hosted a
meeting with a delegation from the Kars Chamber of Commerce and
Industry to discuss prospects for mutual cooperation,
Azernews reports.
According to AZPROMO, the meeting facilitated a comprehensive
exchange of views on joint initiatives and partnership
opportunities. Discussions highlighted Azerbaijan's business
climate, investment potential, special economic zones, and
opportunities in the liberated territories, emphasizing the
favourable conditions created for foreign investors.
The dialogue also focused on plans to deepen ties within the
framework of a business trip to Türkiye scheduled for the first
quarter of next year, marking a step forward in fostering economic
collaboration.
Note that the Export and Investment Promotion Agency of the
Republic of Azerbaijan (AZPROMO) was established to facilitate
non-oil exports and attract foreign investments to the non-oil
sector by providing services to interested investors based on a
'single window' principle. The charter of the Export and Investment
Promotion Agency of the Republic of Azerbaijan – AZPROMO was
approved by the Decree of the President of the Republic of
Azerbaijan dated July 23, 2021.
AZPROMO, formerly a foundation, was established in 2003 by the
Ministry of Economy of Azerbaijan to attract foreign investment in
the non-oil sector and encourage exports of non-oil products.
Moreover, AZPROMO organizes various international events to
achieve numerous goals set by the head of the state to develop the
non-oil sector in Azerbaijan, promote products in the foreign
markets, raise awareness on Azerbaijani products among foreign
consumers, facilitate networking with local companies, support
foreign companies that are keen to gather comprehensive information
about the investment climate in Azerbaijan and provide services to
interested investors based on a 'single window' principle.
