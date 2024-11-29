Resort Rio Introduces The New 'Queen For The Day' Wellness Package

(MENAFN- IssueWire)

Arpora, Goa Nov 7, 2024 (Issuewire )

-

Resort Rio, one of the premier spa resorts in Goa , is excited to unveil its latest indulgence: the 'Queen for the Day' wellness package. This exclusive package from Rio Luxury Spa & Wellness is designed for guests to have the most relaxing and rejuvenating time possible. Through the use of a thoughtfully grouped collection of treatments. Resort Rio, located perfectly close to Baga Beach, offers an oasis of luxury combining classical wellness tradition and modern therapy.

The“Queen for the Day” package features an aromatic journey for complete body revitalization. After a Luxurious Aroma Massage, guests are transported into a serene state as expert therapists address physical and mental stresses. Following this, the Full Body Scrub purifies and refreshes the skin, while the Orange and Lavender Tub offers ultimate relaxation. The experience ends with a rejuvenating Full Body Steam and a soothing Foot Ritual. This series of luxurious treatments reflects the spa's work to restore balance and contribute to overall well-being.

Why Choose Us?

Rio Luxury Spa & Wellness at Resort Rio provides world-class amenities and an array of signature treatments, all designed to meet your wellness needs:



Customized Wellness Treatments: From traditional Ayurvedic therapy focused on the body to modern aromatherapy focused on the person, individual to their taste.

Expert Therapists: Treatments are given with precision by skilled practitioners who provide the most care.

Tranquil Ambiance: The spa's cool atmosphere has been created to optimise relaxation and calm feelings. Premium Facilities: Get the full steam room, rain shower, and exclusive spa treatment area experience.

Key Services



Aroma and Balinese Massages

Facials and Body Scrubs

Holistic Therapies like energy healing

Specialized Bath Rituals for deep relaxation Couple Experiences for a shared wellness journey

This exquisite experience sets Rio Luxury Spa & Wellness apart, making Resort Rio one of the most sought-after spa resorts in Goa for luxury and wellness seekers alike.

For reservations and further details, please contact

Phone : +91 9922996920 | Email : ...

Website: