'Making Us Safer In An Unsafe World': Anand Mahindra After India Tests Nuclear K4 Missile From INS Arighaat

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Mahindra Group chairperson Anand Mahindra on Friday hailed India's nuclear prowess following the successful test-fire of a 3,500 km-range K4 nuclear-capable ballistic missile from INS Arighaat.

“The K-4 nuclear capable ballistic missile fired from a submarine platform. Deterrence. Making us safer in an unsafe world,” wrote Anand Mahindra in a post on X.

| India tests K-4 nuclear-capable missile from nuclear submarine INS Arighaat

The recent test fire of the ballistic missile is a significant boost to India's nuclear deterrence and strategic capabilities , reported Press Trust of India, citing sources. The development has upgraded India's position among a few nations having the ability to fire a nuclear missile from land, air and undersea.

About K4 missile test-fire

The nuclear-capable ballistic missile INS Arighaat was test-fired from the submarine off the coast of Vishakapatnam on Wednesday. Its range is approximately 3,5000 kilometres. After the successful test of the K4 missile, the Indian Navy is likely to conduct more tests of the missile system in the coming months.

| 13 Indians, 3 Sri Lankans missing after oil tanker capsizes off Oman Why is the K4 missile test-fire important for India?

The recent test of the missile will boost India's defence capability as now the nation can launch a nuclear attack on the enemy from a submarine inside the water.

It was the first test of the submarine -launched ballistic missile (SLBM) from a submarine, sources told PTI. The solid-fuelled missile was tested at least five times in the last few years from submersible platforms. Sources said the missile was tested for almost its complete range.

| Indian Navy rescues oil tanker with 30 crew members from Houthi missile attack About INS Arighaat

The second Arihant-class submarine, INS Arighaat, was commissioned into the Indian Navy on August 29 to strengthen India's nuclear deterrence.

It has the distinction of having indigenous systems and equipment that were conceptualised, designed, manufactured and integrated by Indian scientists, industry and naval personnel.

In the last few years, India has been enhancing its overall military capabilities and test-fired a range of missiles with varying ranges.