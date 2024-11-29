MEET48 Announces: Mars Protocol To Launch In Q1 2025, Ushering In A New Era Of AI Idol Tokenization

(MENAFN- Chainwire) Dubai, UAE, November 29th, 2024, Chainwire

On November 29, MEET48 officially announced that the Beta testing for Mars Protocol will be closed in Q4 2024, with its official launch scheduled for Q1 2025. As the first AI idol in the OPBNB ecosystem, Mars Protocol aims to integrate“Idol-Meme + AI-Agent,” marking a new phase for the Web3 idol economy.

Mars Protocol deeply integrates AI with on-chain assetization pathways, providing one-click on-chain tools that enable users to quickly issue, circulate, and trade Meme tokens. With its core focus on combining“Idol-Meme and AI-Agent,” the platform facilitates the tokenization and value circulation of idol IPs. By leveraging customizable bonding curve models, users can swiftly list tokens on DEXs, where every on-chain action directly advances AI idols from conceptualization to value realization.

The platform offers a robust AISHOWBOX toolkit, covering the generation and creation of music, dance videos, and virtual idol designs. This toolkit provides creators and community members with convenient and efficient creative support. Beyond serving as a creation tool, AISHOWBOX acts as an entry point for users to participate in the construction of the Web3 idol ecosystem, with every piece of content produced directly contributing to the idol economy.

MEET48 will host an annual virtual idol incubation competition to identify promising AI idols and maximize their value in Web3 scenarios. The platform will provide comprehensive support to outstanding AI idols, including official Meme token buybacks, liquidity injections, and promotion for listings on top-tier exchanges. These exceptional AI idols will also have the opportunity to participate in global tours, progressively evolving into Web3-native idols with strong consensus both on-chain and off-chain.

The long-term development of Mars Protocol includes further incubating AI idol IPs in entertainment, gaming, metaverse, and digital art. Platform revenues will be allocated to MEET48 community incentives, the construction of AI-Agent live-streaming ecosystems, idol IP branding, and offline concert support, forming a complete idol economy value chain. With an open approach, Mars Protocol aims to transform idols from Web3-native assets into global applications, paving new paths for digital entertainment and value creation.

Notably, as an AI-UGC-powered intelligent social metaverse project, MEET48 has achieved over 3 million registered users, 196,000 daily active users, and 717,000 unique active wallets (UAW) over the past 30 days. MEET48 has been selected for the 8th season of the MVB (Most Valuable Builder) accelerator program, a collaboration between BNB Chain, Binance Labs, and CMC Labs.

Moreover, MEET48 holds the IP rights to SNH48, the world's largest face-to-face idol group, with over 30 million active fans. Annual revenue generated from fan voting exceeds $100 million, exemplifying the synergy between idol culture and fan-driven economies.

About MEET48

MEET48 is recognized as one of the largest Web3 application project teams globally, boasting a 500-member technical and R&D team and a regional operations network covering Singapore, Hong Kong, Taipei, Tokyo, Seoul, and Dubai. MEET48 aims to achieve mass adoption of Web3 technology through an AI UGC content ecosystem focused on AIGC (Animation, Idol, Game, and Comics) and a graphical, intelligent metaverse social foundation tailored to Gen Z entertainment trends.