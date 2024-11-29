Qatar Sends Lifeline To Lebanon: Aid-Loaded Plane Arrives In Beirut

( MENAFN - Gulf Times) Qatari Amiri Air Force plane landed today at Rafic Hariri International Airport, carrying medical supplies donated by the Qatar Fund for Development. The shipment is part of Qatars ongoing humanitarian airlift to support Lebanon in the face of the countrys current challenges. The aid was received by the Qatari team at the Embassy of Qatar in Lebanon, alongside officials from the Lebanese government.

