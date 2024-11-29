Bolsonaro’S Bid For Power: Trump’S Potential Role In Brazilian Politics

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Jair Bolsonaro, Brazil's former president, is eyeing a return to power. He believes Donald Trump's election as U.S. president could be a game-changer for his future. Bolsonaro sees Trump's victory as a sign of hope for right-wing politicians in Latin America.



"Trump is back, and it's a sign that we will return too," Bolsonaro said in an interview this week with "The Wall Street Journal" from his party's headquarters, the Liberal Party (PL), in Brasília.



The ex-Brazilian leader is currently banned from running for office until 2030. He also faces criminal charges for allegedly plotting a coup. Despite these obstacles, Bolsonaro remains optimistic about his political comeback.



Bolsonaro and his son Eduardo have maintained close contact with Trump's new administration. The former Brazilian president stayed up all night cheering for Trump during the U.S. election. He affectionately refers to Trump as "Laranjão," meaning "big orange" in Portuguese.



The two leaders share similar views on cultural issues and disdain for left-wing politics. They deepened their ties during their overlapping presidencies in 2019 and 2020. Bolsonaro has also sought to strengthen regional and global right-wing connections.







Bolsonaro proudly displays a book Trump gave him, inscribed with "Jair - You are GREAT." He jokingly suggested a new slogan: "MAAGA - Make All Americas Great Again." This play on Trump's famous catchphrase highlights their aligned political visions.



The former Brazilian president faces serious legal challenges at home. Police have accused him and 36 allies of planning a coup to prevent Lula from taking office. These allegations stem from the January 8, 2023 riots in Brasília.



Bolsonaro denies any wrongdoing, claiming he's the victim of a witch hunt by Lula and left-wing judges. He plans to register his candidacy for the 2026 election, despite the current ban. Bolsonaro hopes Trump's pressure on Brazilian judges could delay the ban's enforcement.

Bolsonaro's Bid for Power: Trump's Potential Role in Brazilian Politics

The ex-army officer suggested Trump could apply economic sanctions against Lula's government to help his cause. Bolsonaro believes that as long as the electoral court doesn't reject his registration, it remains valid.



Bolsonaro's allies have urged Trump to revoke the U.S. visa of Brazilian Supreme Court Justice Alexandre de Moraes . Moraes has led extensive criminal investigations into Bolsonaro and his supporters. This request has reportedly gained traction within the new U.S. administration.



The former Brazilian leader's political future remains uncertain. However, he continues to position himself as a political underdog and maintains a strong base of support. Bolsonaro's potential comeback, with Trump's backing, could significantly impact Brazilian and regional politics.







MENAFN29112024007421016031ID1108938494