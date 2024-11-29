Global Urethane Coatings Market To Reach $33.74 Billion By 2032, Growing At A 6.33% CAGR Astute Analytica

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

CHICAGO, NY, UNITED STATES, November 29, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The global urethane coatings was valued at US$ 19.41 billion in 2023 and is projected to expand significantly, reaching a market size of US$ 33.74 billion by 2032. The market is anticipated to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.33% during the forecast period from 2024 to 2032.The Request of this Sample Report is Here:-Urethane coatings, known for their durability and excellent resistance to environmental stressors, are widely used in a variety of applications across industries such as automotive, construction, aerospace, and electronics. The demand for high-performance coatings that provide superior protection against corrosion, UV radiation, and abrasion is driving the growth of the market.The increasing need for durable, eco-friendly, and cost-effective coatings in industries such as automotive and construction is further fueling the growth of the urethane coatings market. Additionally, technological advancements in the formulation of urethane coatings, such as waterborne and low-VOC (volatile organic compounds) products, are providing significant opportunities for manufacturers to cater to the growing demand for sustainable and compliant coatings.Market DynamicsDriver: Rising Demand in Automotive Industry Drives the Global Urethane Coatings MarketGlobal urethane coatings market is experiencing a significant surge, primarily driven by the expanding automotive industry. Urethane coatings, known for their durability and resistance to external factors, are increasingly utilized in automotive applications. This trend is evident in the automotive coatings sector, which heavily relies on urethane formulations, is projected to reach a value of $18 billion by 2025, indicating a substantial annual growth rate. Notably, urethane coatings account for approximately 30% of this market, showcasing their critical role. This demand is further bolstered by the evolving automotive industry, particularly with the rise of electric vehicles (EVs), where urethane coatings are essential for both exterior durability and interior aesthetics. In 2023, EV sales constituted about 8% of global vehicle sales, a number expected to rise significantly. Urethane coatings are integral in this sector, with an estimated 40% of all EVs using these coatings for various components.The shift towards more environmentally friendly vehicles has also led to an increased focus on sustainable urethane coatings. As of 2024, approximately 25% of urethane coatings used in the automotive industry are water-based, a figure that is expected to rise with stricter environmental regulations. The Asia-Pacific region, a major automotive hub, is leading the demand for urethane coatings, accounting for over 35% of the global market. Here, the automotive industry's growth rate is around 7% per year, significantly impacting urethane coating demands. These reports not only highlight the growth of urethane coatings in the automotive sector but also underscore the industry's adaptability and innovation in meeting modern automotive requirements.Secure Your Copy of the Full Report:-Top Players in the Global Urethane Coating Market.BASF SE.Akzo Nobel NV.Axalta Coating Systems.Covestro AG.DIC Corporation.Eastman Chemical Company.Huntsman International LLC.IVM Chemicals SRL.The Sherwin-Williams Company.Kansai Paint Co.,Ltd..Mitsui Chemical, Inc..Nippon Paint.PPG Industries Inc..Other Prominent PlayersMarket Segmentation Overview:By Type.Durethane.Luxathane R.Luxathane HPX.Quantum FX.Quantum.Weathermax HBRBy Application Type.Brush And Roller Application.Spray ApplicationBy End User.Automotive Paints.On-shore and offshore Vessels.Construction Equipment.Furniture.Infrastructure.Bridges.Tunnel.Others.OthersBy Region.North America.The U.S..Canada.Mexico.Europe.Western Europe.The UK.Germany.France.Italy.Spain.Rest of Western Europe.Eastern Europe.Poland.Russia.Rest of Eastern Europe.Asia Pacific.China.India.Japan.Australia & New Zealand.South Korea.ASEAN.Rest of Asia Pacific.Middle East & Africa (MEA).Saudi Arabia.South Africa.UAE.Rest of MEA.South America.Argentina.Brazil.Rest of South AmericaDownload Sample PDF Report@-About Astute Analytica:Astute Analytica is a global analytics and advisory company that has built a solid reputation in a short period, thanks to the tangible outcomes we have delivered to our clients. 