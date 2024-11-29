Clover Alert Launches Revolutionary Earthquake Alert System

(MENAFN- IssueWire)

Living in an earthquake-prone place scares you to enjoy your life. You don't know what's going to happen the next moment, making you cautious and stressed. However, now is the time to relieve this stress as Clover Alert has come up with an innovative device - Earthquake Alert System. With the device, receive alerts 10s before the earthquake strikes and find shelter for you & your family.

Why is the Earthquake Alert System a Game-Changer?

On 26 Oct 2024, SoCal was hit by three earthquakes within 24 hours. Making it necessary to have the Earthquake Alert System in your spaces. Being a resident of SoCal, you're very much aware of how frequently the earthquakes hit the region and The Big One which is overdue on the San Andreas Fault.