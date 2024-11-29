KPC: Kuwait Oil Price Down 95 Cents To USD 72.26 Pb

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Nov 29 (KUNA) -- The price of Kuwait oil droped by 95 cents to USD 72.26 per barrel (pb) on Thursday as opposed to USD 73.21 pb a day earlier, said the Kuwait Corporation (KPC) on Friday. At the global level, the went up by 34 cents to USD 73.17 pb, and the West Texas Intermediate rose by 16 cents to USD 68.88 pb. (end) km

