QFZ Hosts German Delegation To Strengthen Bilateral Economic Ties

DOHA: CEO of Qatar Free Zones Authority (QFZ), Mohammed bin Hamad bin Faisal Al Thani met with Christoph Ahlhaus, Chairman of the Executive Board of the German Mittelstand (BVMW), Chairman of the Federal Executive Board, Senator (ret.), Secretary General of the Federal Economic Senate, Former First Mayor (Hamburg), President of Confédération Européenne des Associations de Petites et Moyennes Entreprises (CEA-PME) and the visiting German delegation from different sectors like aerospace, artificial intelligent and the technology during their official visit to Doha on November 26, 2024.

The meeting was held at the Business Innovation Park in Ras Bufontas Free Zone, focused on strengthening bilateral relations and enhancing collaboration between Qatar and Germany.

Discussions included encouraging further German investment in Qatar's Free Zones and exploring partnerships in international events to support economic diversification and innovation. The meeting was followed by a tour at the Business Innovation Park at Ras Bufontas Free Zone.

The German Federal association GCC office represents the interests of over 900,000 companies across Germany, spanning diverse sectors such as technology, healthcare, and finance, through its direct membership and collaboration with 30 partner associations. Germany already has a strong presence in Qatar Free Zones, with 14 licensed investors operating across various sectors, including logistics, IT and communications.

The productive meeting was part of QFZ's enduring commitment to building strategic international partnerships and positioning Qatar as a global hub for investment and trade.