Captain Tsubasa: Dream Team Worldwide Release 7Th Anniversary Campaign Kicks Off With Tsubasa Ozora Featured In The Super Dream Festival

TOKYO, Nov. 29, 2024 -- KLab Inc., a leader in mobile games, announced that its head-to-head simulation game Captain Tsubasa: Dream Team will be holding the Worldwide Release 7th Anniversary: Rising Sun Finals Campaign from November 30, 2024.

Up to 100 Transfers! - Worldwide Release 7th Anniversary Big Thanks: 1 SSR Guaranteed FREE 10-Player Transfer

Event Period: Saturday, November 30, 16:00 to Tuesday, December 31, 15:59 (JST/UTC+9)

This 10-Player Transfer is available for free once a day during the event period.

One SSR player is guaranteed.

Worldwide Release 7th Anniversary Big Thanks: Freely Selectable SSR Guaranteed Free Transfer

This 10-Player Transfer is available once for free during the event period.

Users can select one player to receive out of a selection that includes limited-edition players from past Dream Festival and Dream Collection events.

Worldwide Release 7th Anniversary: Super Dream Festival (Tsubasa Ozora)

Event Period: Monday, December 2, 16:00 to Monday, December 16, 15:59 (JST/UTC+9)

This Super Dream Festival features Tsubasa Ozora wearing the latest Japan National Team's Away Kit.

One SSR player is guaranteed on Step 2.

Worldwide Release 7th Anniversary: Get Ahead Login Bonus

Event Period: Saturday, November 30, 16:00 to Monday, January 13, 2025, 15:59 (JST/UTC+9)

Users that newly install Captain Tsubasa: Dream Team and accept a login bonus after completing the tutorial within the event period will be given 150 Dreamballs, up to 7 Carefully Selected SSR Transfer Tickets, and more.

By kick-starting the Captain Tsubasa journey within the above period, users will be able to receive up to 500 Dreamballs together with the Beginner Login Bonus.

Worldwide Release 7th Anniversary: Comeback Login Bonus

Event Period: Saturday, November 30, 16:59 to Monday, January 13, 2025, 15:59 (JST/UTC+9)

Users that have not logged in to Captain Tsubasa: Dream Team since 0:00 on August 1, 2024 (JST/UTC+9) will be given up to 200 Dreamballs, up to 3 Carefully Selected SSR Transfer Tickets, and more.

Be sure to use this chance to easily receive awesome rewards just by logging in to the game.

Overview of Captain Tsubasa: Dream Team