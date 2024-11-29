عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Captain Tsubasa: Dream Team Worldwide Release 7Th Anniversary Campaign Kicks Off With Tsubasa Ozora Featured In The Super Dream Festival


11/29/2024 2:16:03 AM

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

TOKYO, Nov. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- KLab Inc., a leader in online mobile games, announced that its head-to-head football simulation game Captain Tsubasa: Dream Team will be holding the Worldwide Release 7th Anniversary: Rising Sun Finals Campaign from November 30, 2024. See the original press release ( ) for more information.

Up to 100 Transfers! - Worldwide Release 7th Anniversary Big Thanks: 1 SSR Guaranteed FREE 10-Player Transfer

Continue Reading

Captain Tsubasa: Dream Team Worldwide Release 7Th Anniversary Campaign Kicks Off With Tsubasa Ozora Featured In The Super Dream Festival Image

KLab Inc., a leader in online mobile games, announced that its head-to-head football simulation game Captain Tsubasa: Dream Team will be holding the Worldwide Release 7th Anniversary: Rising Sun Finals Campaign from November 30, 2024.

Event Period: Saturday, November 30, 16:00 to Tuesday, December 31, 15:59 (JST/UTC+9)

This 10-Player Transfer is available for free once a day during the event period.
One SSR player is guaranteed.

Worldwide Release 7th Anniversary Big Thanks: Freely Selectable SSR Guaranteed Free Transfer

Event Period: Saturday, November 30, 16:00 to Tuesday, December 31, 15:59 (JST/UTC+9)

This 10-Player Transfer is available once for free during the event period.
Users can select one player to receive out of a selection that includes limited-edition players from past Dream Festival and Dream Collection events.

Worldwide Release 7th Anniversary: Super Dream Festival (Tsubasa Ozora)

Event Period: Monday, December 2, 16:00 to Monday, December 16, 15:59 (JST/UTC+9)

This Super Dream Festival features Tsubasa Ozora wearing the latest Japan National Team's Away Kit.
One SSR player is guaranteed on Step 2.

Worldwide Release 7th Anniversary: Get Ahead Login Bonus

Event Period: Saturday, November 30, 16:00 to Monday, January 13, 2025, 15:59 (JST/UTC+9)

Users that newly install Captain Tsubasa: Dream Team and accept a login bonus after completing the tutorial within the event period will be given 150 Dreamballs, up to 7 Carefully Selected SSR Transfer Tickets, and more.
By kick-starting the Captain Tsubasa journey within the above period, users will be able to receive up to 500 Dreamballs together with the Beginner Login Bonus.

Worldwide Release 7th Anniversary: Comeback Login Bonus

Event Period: Saturday, November 30, 16:59 to Monday, January 13, 2025, 15:59 (JST/UTC+9)

Users that have not logged in to Captain Tsubasa: Dream Team since 0:00 on August 1, 2024 (JST/UTC+9) will be given up to 200 Dreamballs, up to 3 Carefully Selected SSR Transfer Tickets, and more.
Be sure to use this chance to easily receive awesome rewards just by logging in to the game.

Overview of Captain Tsubasa: Dream Team

Supported OSes:

AndroidTM 6.0+, iOS 12.0+, HarmonyOS 2.0+

Genre:

Head-to-head football simulation game

Price:

Free-to-play (In-app purchases available)

Supported Regions:

Global (Excludes Japan and Mainland China)

Official Website:

Official X Account:

@tsubasaDT_en

Official Facebook Page:

Official YouTube Channel:

Official Discord Channel:

Copyright:

©Yoichi Takahashi/SHUEISHA
©Yoichi Takahashi/SHUEISHA/TV TOKYO/ENOKIFILM
©
KLabGames

Download here:

App Store:

Google Play:

AppGallery: #/app/C105375049

SOURCE KLab Inc.

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers 9k+
Digital Media
Outlets 270k+
Journalists
Opted In GET STARTED

MENAFN29112024003732001241ID1108938395


PR Newswire

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search