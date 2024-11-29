عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Unaudited Financial Report For The Third Quarter And 9 Months Of 2024


11/29/2024 2:16:00 AM

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The main business activity of Trigon Property Development AS is Real estate development. As at 30.09.2024, AS Trigon Property Development owned one development project with an area of 14.2 hectares in the City of Pärnu, Estonia. A commercial, industrial and logistics park is planned on this area. The Company's objective is to find companies willing to bring their business activities (industry, logistics) to the development project area of AS Trigon Property Development in Pärnu, which would add value to the land plots owned by the Company. As the main purpose of the company is to sell existing land plots, investment property was recognized as inventories.

In the third quarter of 2023, a 0.53-hectare transportation purpose land was sold for 26,580 euros (excluding VAT).

In the third quarter of 2024, a 0.09-hectare transportation purpose land was sold for 31,920 euros (excluding VAT).

Condensed statement of financial position as of 30 September 2024 delivered by the present announcement completely reflects the assets, liabilities and equity capital of AS Trigon Property Development.

According to the condensed statement of comprehensive income the net profit for first 9 months of 2024 of AS Trigon Property Development is 12,981 euros and the earnings per share is 0.00289 EUR.

As of 30 September 2024 the assets of AS Trigon Property Development were 1,708,889 euros. The equity of the company was 1,700,347 euros, corresponding to 99.5 % of the total balance sheet.

Condensed statement of financial position

EUR 30.09.2024 31.12.2023
Cash and cash equivalents 109,485 176,133
Trade and other receivables 42,779 1,927
Inventories 1,556,625 1,530,405
Total current assets 1,708,889 1,708,465
TOTAL ASSETS 1,708,889 1,708,465
Trade and other payables 8,542
 21,099
Total current liabilities 8,542 21,099
Total liabilities 8,542 21,099
Share capital at book value 449,906 449,906
Share premium 226,056 226,056
Statutory reserve capital 287,542 287,542
Retained earnings 736,843 723,862
Total equity 1,700,347 1,687,366
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY 1,708,889 1,708,465


Condensed statement of comprehensive income

EUR 9 M 2024 9 M 2023
Revenue 31,920 26,580
Costs of goods sold -912 -5,316
Gross profit 31,008 21,264
Administrative and general expenses -26,846
 -27,271
Other operating income 5,000 0
Operating profit/loss 9,162 -6,007
Financial income 3,819 985
NET PROFIT/LOSS FOR THE PERIOD 12,981 -5,022
TOTAL COMPREHENSIVE PROFIT/LOSS FOR THE PERIOD 12,981 -5,022

Rando Tomingas

Member of the Management Board

Telephone: +372 667 9200

E-mail: ...

Attachment

  • 2024 III Q interim ENG

MENAFN29112024004107003653ID1108938389


GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search