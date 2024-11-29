Moi's Metrash2 Wins Best Smart Government App Award At Arab League

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Cairo: The of Interior (MoI) has won the Arab Excellence Award for Best Smart Government App for Metrash2 at the Arab Government Excellence Awards competition, organised under the auspices of the Arab League General Secretariat. The awards aim to honour pioneering models in government work across the Arab world.

The award was presented during an official ceremony held today at the Arab League Headquarters in Cairo.

Brigadier General Abdullah Khalifa Al Muftah, Director of Public Relations at MoI and Head of the Qatari delegation, attended the ceremony along with several MoI officers.

Brigadier General Jassim Al Buhashem, Director-General of Communications and Information Systems, and Secretary to the Minister of Interior for Coordination and Follow-up, received the award.

The Metrash 2 App won after a tough competition with other top government apps from across the Arab world. The app was recognised for its technological innovation and use of cutting-edge digital solutions, providing a wide range of government services smoothly and efficiently 24/7. It also met the highest standards of security and privacy, cementing its status as one of the region's leading examples of digital transformation.

MoI said this achievement adds to the growing success of Metrash2 over the years, having already earned numerous prestigious awards at local, regional, and international levels.

MoI reaffirmed that these awards highlight its commitment to developing government services according to the highest global standards, underscoring its leadership role in supporting digital transformation and reinforcing Qatar's position as a regional leader in this field.