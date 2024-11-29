Dua Lipa Mumbai Concert: Ticket Cost, Venue, Time & More Check Everything You Need To Know

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Dua Lipa is all set to perform for the Indian audience in Mumbai on Saturday, November 30, as part of the Zomato Feeding India Concert. The popstar has already landed in India and was spotted at the Mumbai airport on Thursday.

The pre-sales tickets for Dua Lipa concert which will be held at the MMRDA Grounds in Bandra Kurla Complex began on August 27, with general sales open now. However, you may still be in luck and get hold of the tickets, thanks to Zomato's 'Book Now Sell Anytime' feature, which allows you to the ticket and "re-sell" it on the Zomato site itself in case of any last-minute reasons.

| Zomato's 'Book Now, Sell Anytime' feature explained Here's how much the ticket to Dua Lipa's Mumbai concert cost:

The ticket prices for Dua Lipa's concert in Mumbai on November 30, as part of the Zomato Feeding India Concert at MMRDA Grounds, range approximately from ₹4,400 to ₹27,000 (USD $53 to $329).

Tickets to the concert can be booked from the Zomato Live website.

Other performers at the Dua Lip concert

The event also features performances by singers Jonita Gandhi and Talwiinder.

Jonita will join Dua Lipa at the event for a speculative viral mashup of the chartbuster song 'Levitating' with 'Wo Ladki Jo Sabse Alag Hai,' a popular Bollywood track from the film 'Baadshah'.

Dua recently shared her amazement about the fusion, calling it 'incredible.'

| Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal calls out 'free pass' seekers for Dua Lipa Concert Date, time, venue of Dua Lipa concert

Date: November 30

Time: 3 pm onwards

Venue: New Administrative Building, MMRDA, E Block, Bandra Kurla Complex, Bandra East, Mumbai

| Mumbai: THESE roads closed around BKC area for Zomato Dua Lipa concert Traffic restrictions

Several traffic restrictions are in place from 1 pm until midnight.

Vehicles heading towards Kurla from the Western Express Highway (WEH), Dharavi, and the Bandra Worli Sea Link (BWSL) will be diverted and will not be allowed to pass through Bharat Nagar Junction.



