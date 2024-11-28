J & K Govt Extends Time For Recruitment Through Executive Orders
Date
11/28/2024 10:10:38 PM
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- The Jammu and Kashmir government has extended the time frame for notifying recruitment rules through“Executive Orders” for an additional six months. The extension comes after delays in the formulation of regular recruitment rules across administrative departments.
As per Government Order No. 1998-JK(GAD) of 2024 issued by the General Administration Department (GAD), reads the sanction for the extension is granted“in continuation of Government Order No. 635-JK(GAD) of 2024 dated 16-02-2024” to address gaps in recruitment for critical posts. The order emphasizes that this extension is temporary and should not replace the regular formulation of recruitment rules.
The order states:“Sanction is hereby accorded to the extension in time period for notification of recruitment rules through 'Executive Orders' by Administrative Departments for a further period of six months with immediate effect. However, the extension shall not be a perpetual alternative to the formulation/framing of regular recruitment rules. Further, the Departments shall expedite the formulation/framing of recruitment rules in a time-bound manner as no further extension in this regard shall be granted in future.”
This decision follows Government Order No. 635-JK(GAD) of 2024 dated February 16, 2024, which permitted the use of Executive Orders for recruitment as a one-time measure. Departments were expected to finalize or revise recruitment rules during the initial six-month period but faced significant delays, partly due to the late issuance of guidelines by the ARI & Trainings Department on June 21, 2024.
Acknowledging this, the latest order notes:“Initially, the arrangement for notification of recruitment rules through Executive Orders was permissible for a period of only six months; however, after the ARI & Trainings Department issued guidelines/checklist, the available time for departments to finalize proposals and obtain concurrence of ARI & Trainings/Law Department was significantly reduced.” The order, issued by Sanjeev Verma, Commissioner/Secretary to the Government, directs all departments to expedite the process and finalize recruitment rules without further delays. It firmly states that“no further extension in this regard shall be granted in future.”
