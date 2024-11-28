Yum China Officially Launches Digital Supplier Recruitment Platform At China International Supply Chain Expo

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

BEIJING, Nov. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Yum China Holdings, (the "Company" or "Yum China") (NYSE: YUMC ; HKEX: 9987) officially launched its digital supplier recruitment platform, extending an open invitation to high-quality enterprises from around the world to join its at the 2nd China International Chain Expo.

The enables potential suppliers to conveniently submit their credentials to Yum China online, representing a significant shift from traditional supplier selection to a dynamic, interactive and data-driven process. By simplifying supplier engagement, the platform significantly reduces the manual workload and time needed for supplier evaluation while promoting transparency and fairness in selection.

As part of Yum China's broader efforts to enhance efficiency under its "Spend Better, Buy Better" initiative, the platform enables the company to connect with more high-quality global suppliers, helping us deliver better products to Chinese consumers.

Since the platform's pilot launch in April 2024, it has attracted applications in over 30 categories, already covering more than a third of the Company's total categories.

At the launch ceremony, Yum China signed agreements of intent to collaborate with both domestic and international companies. These new partnerships will focus on sourcing and product innovation to better deliver exceptional culinary experiences for our customers.

Over the years, Yum China has built a world-class supply chain management system, comprised of over 800 core suppliers across a variety of categories, including food ingredients, beverages, packaging materials, construction, warehousing, and transportation. Harnessing this vast network, Yum China deploys innovative procurement strategies to deliver safe, delicious, and diverse menu options tailored to the evolving preferences of Chinese consumers.

