Acceleware Announces Departure Of Chief Financial Officer

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) CALGARY, Alberta, Nov. 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Acceleware Ltd. (“Acceleware” or the“Company”) (TSX-V: AXE), a leading innovator of transformative technologies targeting the decarbonization of industrial process heat, today announced the pending departure of Ms. Tracy Grierson, its Chief Officer, to pursue other career opportunities, after nearly six years of dedicated service with the Company.

Ms. Grierson has served as Acceleware's fractional CFO since 2019. She will assist the Company to ensure minimal disruption and a successful transition of her duties prior to her departure, slated for mid-December.

Acceleware President and CEO, Geoff Clark, stated,“Tracy has been a rock-solid performer as CFO and a great asset to the Company. She will be missed by her fellow employees and Executive team members.” Board Chair Bohdan Romaniuk added that the Board“was likewise sad to hear of Ms. Grierson's planned departure from the Company, but is very grateful to have benefited from her contributions to the team over these past several years. We wish her all the best in her future endeavors.”

Said Ms. Grierson,“I am proud of what we have accomplished in my years here, and this was not an easy decision to make. It has been an absolute pleasure working at Acceleware. I will miss working with the team, and wish the Company all the best.”

If the Company is unable to find a replacement for Ms. Grierson prior to her departure, then Acceleware's Chief Operating Officer, Mike Tourigny, will assume the CFO's duties on an interim and temporary basis until a new CFO is hired. Mr. Tourigny, a 30-year veteran of the ICT industry, holds an MBA from the University of Calgary and a Bachelor of Commerce in Finance from the University of British Columbia. Mr. Tourigny is financially literate, as defined in National Instrument 52-110 – Audit Committees and required by TSXV Policy 3.1.

About Acceleware

Acceleware is an advanced electromagnetic (EM) heating company with highly scalable EM solutions for large industrial applications. The Company's solutions provide an opportunity to economically electrify and decarbonize industrial process heat applications previously considered difficult to abate, which could have a significant impact on global GHG emissions.

Acceleware is piloting RF XL, its patented low-cost, low-carbon EM thermal production technology for heavy oil and oil sands that is materially different from any heavy oil recovery technique used today. The Company is also working with a consortium of world-class potash partners on a pilot project using its patented and field proven Clean Tech Inverter (CTI) to decarbonize drying of potash ore and other minerals. Acceleware is actively developing partnerships for EM heating of other industrial applications in mining, steel, agriculture, cement, hydrogen and other clean fuels.

Acceleware and Saa Dene Group (co-founded by Jim Boucher) have created Acceleware | Kisâstwêw to raise the profile, adoption, and value of Acceleware technologies. The partnership is intended to improve the environmental and economic performance of industry by supporting ideals that are important to Indigenous peoples, including respect for land, water, and clean air.

Acceleware is a public company listed on Canada's TSX Venture Exchange under the trading symbol“AXE”.

Disclaimers

This news release contains“forward-looking information” and“forward-looking statements” (collectively,“forward-looking statements”) within the meaning of the applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements and are based on expectations, estimates and projections as at the date of this release. Any statement that involves discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions, future events or performance (often but not always using phrases such as“expects”,“anticipates”,“plans”,“continues”,“budget”,“scheduled”,“forecasts”,“estimates”,“believes” or“intends” or variations or negatives of such words and phrases or stating that certain actions, events or results“may” or“could”,“would”,“might”,“shall” or“will” be taken to occur or be achieved) are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking statements.

In this news release, forward-looking statements relate to, among other things, statements relating to the departure date of the CFO. Various assumptions or factors are typically applied in drawing conclusions or making the forecasts or projections set out in forward-looking information. Those assumptions and factors are based on information currently available to the Company. The material facts and assumptions include projected departure date. Actual results may vary from the forward-looking information in this news release due to certain material risk factors. The Company cautions the reader that the above list of risk factors is not exhaustive and additional risk factors risk factors are described in detail in Acceleware's continuous disclosure documents, which are filed on SEDAR at The forward-looking information contained in this release is made as of the date hereof and the Company is not obligated to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws. Due to the risks, uncertainties and assumptions contained herein, investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The foregoing statements expressly qualify any forward-looking information contained herein.

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For further information:

Geoff Clark, CEO

Tel: +1 (403) 249-9099

...

Acceleware Ltd.

435 10th Avenue SE

Calgary, AB, T2G 0W3 Canada

Tel: +1 (403) 249-9099

