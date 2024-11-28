Jpmorgan Raises Brazil’S Selic Rate Forecast To 14.25% Amid Fiscal Concerns

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Brazil's central faces a challenging economic landscape as it navigates rising inflation and fiscal uncertainties. recently revised its forecast for Brazil's Selic rate.



The bank now expects the rate to reach 14.25% by early 2025. This prediction comes after the announced a new fiscal package.



The package aimed to address budgetary concerns but fell short of expectations. JPMorgan estimates the actual savings will be around 15 billion reais ($2.5 billion) in 2025.



This figure is significantly lower than the government's projection of 30.6 billion reais. The discrepancy has raised eyebrows among financial analysts.



Brazil's economy shows surprising resilience despite global economic headwinds. A robust job market and strong consumer demand fuel economic growth.







However, these factors also contribute to inflationary pressures. The central bank must balance controlling inflation with supporting economic growth.



The potential for higher interest rates raises concerns about future economic expansion. JPMorgan warns that a gradual monetary approach could worsen inflation expectations.



The bank cites internal and external risks as key factors in this assessment. Proposed tax reforms could further stimulate inflation by increasing disposable income.



Brazil's monetary tightening cycle contrasts sharply with global trends. While many central banks worldwide consider rate cuts, Brazil moves in the opposite direction.



This divergence highlights the unique challenges facing emerging economies. Brazil now has the second-highest real interest rate globally, trailing only Russia.



The central bank's decisions in the coming months will be crucial. They must balance inflation control with economic growth concerns.



Market participants will closely watch for signals of the monetary policy trajectory. The December Copom meeting will be a key event for investors and analysts alike.

