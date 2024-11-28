Australia Sets Global Precedent With Social Media Age Restrictions

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Australia's Parliament passed groundbreaking legislation restricting social access for users under 16. Tech companies now face fines up to AU$50 million (US$32 million) for non-compliance with age verification requirements.



The law requires platforms like Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, and X to implement reasonable measures preventing underage access. Parents and children won't face penalties, but companies must prove their efforts to restrict young users.



Prime Anthony Albanese emphasized social media's risks, citing cyberbullying, peer pressure, and predators. The legislation passed with 102 votes in favor and 13 against in the Lower House.



Tech giants responded swiftly. Snapchat advocated for device-level age verification, while X expressed free speech concerns. Meta highlighted its existing safety investments and platform protection measures.



The rushed parliamentary process sparked debate, with the Senate committee allowing just 24 hours for public submissions. Opposition came primarily from independent lawmakers and smaller parties concerned about implementation challenges.







However, this legislation marks the strongest governmental response to social media age restrictions globally. Previous international attempts focused on content moderation rather than comprehensive access restrictions.



The implementation deadline remains unspecified, giving tech companies time to develop compliance strategies. The law establishes Australia as the first nation to hold platforms accountable for nationwide age restriction violations.

