Thanksgiving NFL Games 2024: The Big Football Matches And Here's How To Watch

Here's a look at the teams taking the field this Thanksgiving, with all eyes set on memorable performances and big plays.

Thanksgiving Day 2024 will feature three exciting NFL matchups, continuing the league's annual tradition of holiday football action. Fans across the nation will be glued to their screens as some of the league's most iconic teams battle it out on the ground.

Here are the key games to look forward to:

Chicago Bears vs Detroit Lions

The Detroit Lions will host the Chicago Bears in the early game, as they continue their tradition of playing on Thanksgiving. The Lions aim to build on their strong season as they face a tough challenge from their NFC North rivals.

New York Giants vs Dallas Cowboys

In the middle game of the day, the New York Giants will take on the Dallas Cowboys. With both teams looking to make a push for playoff contention, this matchup will be critical for positioning in the NFC East. The Cowboys will look to maintain their dominance on home turf.

Miami Dolphins vs Green Bay Packers

The final Thanksgiving game will feature the Miami Dolphins playing the Green Bay Packers. This showdown promises to be an exciting contest, with the Dolphins bringing their explosive offense while The Packers, with their strong playoff aspirations, will be eager to protect their home field.

When and how to watch the three NFL games

Fans will have plenty of ways to catch all the action live. Here's a breakdown of the games and streaming details:

The first game of the day between the Chicago Bears and the Detroit Lions, with kickoff at 12:30 p.m. ET on Thursday, November 28. This game will be available for streaming on Paramount+, which can be downloaded from the Apple App Store or Google Play. Fans can also access the game through NFL+.

The second game will feature the New York Giants taking on the Dallas Cowboys at 4:30 p.m. ET. This NFC East showdown will be available for live streaming on Fubo, offering a free trial for new users.

The final Thanksgiving matchup features the Miami Dolphins facing the Green Bay Packers at 8:20 p.m. ET at Lambeau Field. Fans can stream the game on Peacock and Fubo.