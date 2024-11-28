HIV Cases In J & K Cross 6,600 Mark: SACS

According to official data, around 6600 HIV-positive cases have been reported in J&K over the last three decades.

The actual number of cases is likely higher, as societal discrimination deters individuals from seeking testing or treatment.

An official from the Jammu and Kashmir State Control Society (JKSACS) stressed the critical role of awareness in curbing the spread of the virus.

“HIV transmission in the Kashmir valley is primarily linked to drug abuse, while in the Jammu region, high-risk groups such as female sex workers, truck drivers, and laborers contribute significantly to its spread,” the official explained. Additional causes include unprotected sex, unsafe blood transfusions, and shared needle use.

While recalling the case of a teenage truck driver who tested positive for HIV, months after injecting opioids into his veins, a psychiatric social worker told Kashmir Observer that injecting drug users (IDUs) are more vulnerable to acquiring AIDS HIV because of their high-risk behaviors.“It has been observed that large numbers of addicts use drugs in pairs. They either reuse the needles or share them, mostly in isolated places where they don't have access to distilled water and other clean equipment,” Khan said.

Research also suggests that young people who inject drugs in India have high HIV incidence and behavioral risk. According to a report by the National Aids Control Organisation (NACO), while HIV prevalence in India among the general population stands at 0.40 percent, HIV prevalence among people who inject drugs is as high as 7.17 percent.

Dr. Mohammad Shafi, a physician, stated that while there is no cure for HIV, timely treatment can help individuals lead healthy lives. He emphasized recognizing early symptoms and understanding the virus's long-term impact on the immune system.

Doctors strongly advise against syringe reuse and advocate for a multidisciplinary approach to combat HIV/AIDS, emphasizing that it is as much a behavioral issue as a medical one.

The social stigma associated with HIV often leaves patients vulnerable.

Mehak Jan (name changed), an HIV-positive woman, concealed her condition from her husband and family, living in constant fear. Her anxiety intensified after becoming pregnant, as she worried about transmitting the virus to her unborn child.

In another instance, a man, diagnosed with HIV during a pre-treatment dental test, fled the hospital to protect his secret after being referred to an Anti-Retroviral Therapy Centre.

Experts stress the need for widespread awareness campaigns to combat the stigma and promote testing, as early detection and treatment are critical to managing the condition and preventing its transmission.

The alarming data highlights the urgency of addressing both the medical and societal dimensions of HIV in Jammu and Kashmir to ensure a safer and healthier future. (inputs from KINS)

