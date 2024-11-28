Four Day WCC 60Th Jubilee Celebration Concludes

The extension event followed the WCC Jubilee celebration held in New Delhi from November 21-24, 2024.

The Srinagar event saw participation from 15 international WCC delegates hailing from countries including Kuwait, Australia, France, the UK, Ireland, and Central Asia. In addition, artisans from various parts of the world attended, showcasing their unique crafts and fostering a cultural exchange with local artisans.

Organized by the Government of Jammu & Kashmir, the event was aimed at promoting the region's rich artisanal heritage while strengthening global networks within the craft sector.

The celebration began with a Craft Safari in Srinagar's Old City, allowing delegates to experience the vibrant local craft scene firsthand. Following this, a meeting with local stakeholders and government officials was held at the Government Arts Emporium, Srinagar, where valuable discussions on promoting traditional crafts took place.

The main two-day event, held on November 26-27, 2024, at SKICC, featured expert panel discussions, a craft bazaar and presentation of Excellence Awards in various crafts by the Lieutenant Governor of J&K to distinguished local artisans.

The awards recognised exceptional artisans for their invaluable contributions towards preserving and promoting the region's rich craftsmanship. The inaugural session set a vibrant tone, highlighting the significance of Jammu & Kashmir's craft heritage on the global stage.

Following the inaugural ceremony, the event moved into a series of insightful discussions.

The first session was notably attended by the Chief Secretary of J&K and President of the World Craft Council, who shared their perspectives on the future of crafts in a rapidly evolving world. This session laid the groundwork for further conversations focused on craft sector innovations and sustainability.

Key discussions throughout the day centered on reviving endangered crafts through modern techniques and digital platforms, helping traditional skills adapt to contemporary markets. Sustainable craft practices were also a significant focus, with examples from around the world highlighting how eco-friendly methods can be integrated into traditional craft-making processes. Additionally, strategies for market expansion were explored, emphasizing the potential of e-commerce and international collaborations to broaden the global reach of local crafts.

The second day highlighted preservation of craft heritage and the economic empowerment of artisans. Discussions revolved around policy frameworks designed to safeguard traditional skills while promoting artisan welfare and fair trade, ensuring that heritage crafts remain economically viable and culturally significant. Youth engagement was another focal point, with strategies outlined to attract younger generations to the craft sector, ensuring its sustainability for future generations. The event underscored the importance of preserving these traditional arts while fostering economic growth and global recognition for the region's artisans.

On the final day, delegates enjoyed an authentic Kashmiri breakfast on a houseboat in Nigeen Lake, followed by visits to the Hazratbal Shrine, Nishat Garden, and a viewing of the largest carpet made, symbolizing the region's remarkable weaving tradition.

This successful event not only highlighted the unmatched craftsmanship of Jammu & Kashmir but also reinforced its position as a significant hub in the global craft ecosystem .

