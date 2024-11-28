Doha Ready To Host Qatar Masters International Open

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Chinthana Wasala | The Peninsula

Doha: Qatar capital Doha is all set to host 300 players, including world's most prominent grandmasters in the fourth edition of the Qatar Masters International Open from December 2-12, the Qatar Chess Association (QCA) announced yesterday.



Regarded as one of the premier global chess tournaments, offering a prize purse of $108,000, the event is set to take place at Aspire Zone in Doha.

Speaking at a press at the Torch Hotel yesterday, the organisers confirmed that all preparations for the prestigious event have been finalised. QCA President



Mohammed Al Mudhahka revealed that players from 25 countries will compete in the tournament which returns following its successful editions in 2014, 2015, and 2023, with India fielding the largest delegation of 110 participants this time.

Highlighting the star-studded lineup, Al Mudhahka noted the participation of Uzbekistan Grandmasters Nodirbek Yakubboev, the defending champion, and Nodirbek Abdusattorov who came second, along with Indian grandmasters Arjun Erigaisi and Dommaraju Gukesh, as well as Iranian Grandmasters Parham Maghsoudlou and Amin Tabatabaei will also compete.



“The tournament will also feature regional stars, including Qatar's International Master Hussein Aziz and Emirati champion Salem Abdulrahman, who has claimed the Best Arab Player award four times,” Al Mudhahka said.



“Other notable Arab players include Egypt's Adham Fawzy, ensuring a strong representation from the region,” the QCA President said.



He also highlighted that top-ranked female players, International Grandmaster Divya Deshmukh, along with compatriot Vantika Agrawal will also compete.



However, Al Mudhahka said there will be two notable absentees this time, the World No. 1 Magnus Carlsen, who had been part of all three previous editions of the highly successful tournament, along with his American rival Hikaru Nakamura.



“We would be missing Carlsen, Nakamura and the Dutch-based Anish Giri due to prior international commitments, but efforts are on regarding the participation of some top-ranked players. All players are keen to confirm participation, with the winner set to receive $25,000,” Al Mudhahka added.



The QCA President also revealed the hosting of the International B Championship that will be held simultaneously.

“The Qatar team will be represented by 20 players at the B Tournament. The organization of the tournament aims to provide an opportunity for many players to raise their level of classification and interact with different chess schools in the world,” added Al Mudahka who thanked the Ministry of Sports and Youth for its support.