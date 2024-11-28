Baku-Paris Political Rifts Deepen At COP29 Over Macron's Colonial Allegations

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
France has pulled their top negotiators from the COP29 summit in
Azerbaijan, intensifying divisions at a climate conference already
disrupted by Donald Trump's election. The French move came
following a speech by Azerbaijan's President Ilham Aliyev at the
event, where he accused French President Emmanuel Macron's regime
of brutally killing citizens during recent protests in New
Caledonia. President Ilham Aliyev also referred to France's Pacific
island territories as colonies, pointing to nuclear tests conducted
in French Polynesia and Algeria.
Paris accused Azerbaijan of meddling in its internal affairs by
escalating tensions in its overseas territories and dependencies,
such as New Caledonia. Additionally, Macron has opted not to attend
COP29. Azerbaijan has rejected accusations of interference, while
President Aliyev criticized France for keeping Corsica and its
distant overseas island territories under the colonial yoke.
Before Macron's tenure, Azerbaijan and France engaged in
mutually beneficial cooperation. From 1995 to 2019, French
companies invested $2.2 billion in Azerbaijan's economy, with $2
billion allocated to the oil sector and $194.1 million to other
industries. In return, Azerbaijan invested $2.6 billion in the
French economy.
These developments led France to maintain a relatively balanced
stance in the South Caucasus. A clear example was former French
President Nicolas Sarkozy's visit to Armenia, Azerbaijan and
Georgia in 2011. However, this balanced approach has shifted in
recent years, with French foreign policy in the region moving
increasingly in Armenia's favour. Key factors driving this change
include Nikol Pashinyan's rise to power in Armenia in 2018, the
weakening of Armenian-Russian relations, the Second Garabagh War
and the intensifying tensions between France and both Türkiye and
Azerbaijan, all of which have pushed France towards a more
unbalanced approach in the South Caucasus.
It is important to note that France is home to approximately
650,000 Armenians, the largest Armenian diaspora in Europe and the
third-largest globally, after Russia and the United States.
Traditional Armenian parties, particularly the Armenian
Revolutionary Federation (Dashnaktsutyun), along with Armenian
lobbies and associations, wield significant influence in France's
political, social and media spheres.
On June 18, French Defense Minister Sebastien Lecornu announced
the sale of 36 Caesar self-propelled howitzers to Armenia. This
decision quickly triggered harsh reactions from both Baku and
Moscow. The Azerbaijani Defense Ministry described the sale as a
"provocative" move that could turn the region into a hotbed of war
once again.
Azerbaijan's strong response is linked to Baku's discontent with
France, stemming from Paris' firm support for Armenia during the
three-decade-long struggle over Azerbaijan's Garabagh. This
conflict concluded late last year with Azerbaijan's decisive
victory over Armenian forces.
Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has attempted to exclude
France from the ongoing Karabakh peace process. He has also sought
to challenge France in other ways, condemning what he called French
neocolonialism and promoting the formation of the Baku Initiative
Group against French Colonialism.
Baku is positioning itself as a champion and advocate for island
nations and other small countries engaged in liberation movements
against European powers. This approach aligns with Azerbaijan's
history within the Non-Aligned Movement, established during the
Cold War, to protect the interests of developing nations.
France's policy toward Armenia is motivated by the aim of
maintaining a presence in the South Caucasus amid a changing
geopolitical landscape. Paris wields broader influence as a key
power within the European Union and has been actively advocating
for greater Western support for Yerevan. In April, Pashinyan met
with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and U.S.
Secretary of State Antony Blinken to finalize a $350 million aid
agreement.
Although tensions between Armenia and Azerbaijan have eased to
some extent, evidenced by their efforts to negotiate a peace deal –
the outcome remains uncertain.
Considering the stakes, the EU should reconsider its approach to
the South Caucasus. Even if European countries are not directly
involved in the Armenia-Azerbaijan negotiations, they will play a
crucial role in ensuring the implementation of any agreement on the
ground.
For years, a flaw in Western strategy was the neglect or
compartmentalization of the Armenia-Azerbaijan conflict, leaving it
to a small group of diplomats while other officials focused on
generally easier matters in Yerevan. Without a proactive approach
from Western actors to prevent further violence and encourage the
parties to reach an agreement, the unresolved conflict is likely to
resurge with even greater intensity in the future.
