(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Center for Strategic Communication and Information Security pursues efforts to provide a brief explanation to foreign audiences on the current topics of particular interest as regards Ukraine.

ASSISTANCE FROM THE WORLD

On November 27, Ukraine received a $4.8 billion loan from the World Bank.

● This amount includes a $1.6 billion grant from the United States and funds from other development partners.

● The funds will primarily cover social and humanitarian expenditures, including salaries for doctors, educators and rescuers.

● Since the start of the full-scale war, Ukraine has raised nearly $50 billion through the World Bank.

● One of the biggest donors is the United States, whose direct budget support for Ukraine this year is up to $6.8 billion.

● International support for Ukraine is an investment in security on the European continent and beyond.

SENTENCING TRAITOR EX-MP

Another court verdict has been issued against former Ukrainian MP Oleg Tsaryov.

● For financing Russia's armed aggression, Tsaryov was sentence to eight years in prison and had assets worth over 460 million hryvnias confiscate

● In 2022 and 2023, Tsaryov was sentenced for encroaching on Ukraine's territorial integrity and several other crimes.

● Today, Tsaryov is in Russia, where he serves as a loudmouth for propaganda, calling for an increase in missile terror against Ukraine.

● During the full-scale invasion, Tsaryov visited the temporarily occupied Kyiv region for propaganda purposes.

● On November 22, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed a law stripping state awards for the promotion or propaganda of Russia.

● Ukraine is doing everything possible to ensure collaborators and traitors receive fair justice.

REFUTATION OF RUMORS ABOUT LOWERING THE MOBILIZATION AGE

Rumors are circulating in foreign media that the United States is allegedly urging Ukraine to lower the mobilization age to 18.

● These reports are based on information from anonymous sources, so their accuracy cannot be confirmed. No official public calls have been made from the White House.

● On November 19, President Volodymyr Zelensky again

emphasised that the mobilisation age will not be lowered to 18.

● Lowering the mobilisation age makes no sense when the supply of weapons for already mobilised soldiers is delayed.

● In the future, a new system of contracts will be offered to citizens who have yet to reach the age of mobilisation but voluntarily want to join the Defence Forces.

● Fakes about the“mobilisation of children” are actively spread by Russian propaganda to sow panic and disbelief among Ukrainians