Hi5e-Vents Presents Holiday Craft Fair Extravaganza

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) OPEN TO PUBLIC AND FREE TO ATTEND. Brought to you by Hi5e-Vents! This exciting indoor event happening at the American Legion, 501 St. John St., Havre de Grace, MD 21078 from 9am to 1pm promises a delightful day of shopping, fun, and community cheer, the perfect way to kick off the holiday season with joy, creativity, and community spirit.



This festive event will showcase talented artisans and crafters from across the region, offering unique handmade goods perfect for gift-giving or adding holiday charm to your home. From one-of-a-kind jewelry and artwork to seasonal décor and delicious treats, the Holiday Craft Fair Extravaganza is your destination for shopping local, for unique, high-quality gifts that will leave a lasting impression on your loved ones while supporting small businesses.

Whether you're looking to complete your holiday shopping, support local small businesses, or simply enjoy a day out with family and friends, this event has something for everyone.



This is more than just a craft fair-it's a celebration of community, creativity, and the holiday spirit. Event Highlights:

Artisan Vendors: Discover unique handcrafted items made with love and creativity.

Festive Entertainment: Enjoy live holiday activities.

Family Fun: Face painting, and more.

Seasonal Treats: Indulge in mouthwatering holiday sweets and beverages.



“We're thrilled to bring the community together for this joyous celebration,” says Fabiola Rosfeld, organizer of the event.“It's a wonderful opportunity to support local artisans and embrace the holiday spirit.”



Bring your family and friends to make cherished memories at the Holiday Craft Fair Extravaganza. For more information, visit



About Hi5e-vents:

Hi5e-Vents is proud to connect artisans with enthusiastic shoppers while fostering a lively and festive environment for all by supporting local artisans, hosting and engaging community events.

