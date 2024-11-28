WHO Welcomes Cease-Fire Agreement In Lebanon

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) GENEVA, Nov 28 (KUNA) -- Director-General of the World Organization (WHO) Tedros Ghebreyesus welcomed on Thursday the ceasefire agreement in Lebanon and emphasized the need for its adherence and for efforts to achieve lasting peace in the region.

Speaking at a press in Geneva, Ghebreyesus underscored the importance of reaching a similar agreement in Gaza pointing to the worsening health crisis particularly with the approach of the cold season.

He stated that 90 percent of displaced people in Gaza are currently living in tents under harsh humanitarian conditions exacerbated by increasing food insecurity and malnutrition.

Ghebreyesus reiterated his call to the international community saying "Once again the ultimate solution to the suffering is not aid but peace as we always say. The best medicine is peace." (end)

