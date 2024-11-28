Business Deals Made At Abu Dhabi Fair

(MENAFN- Brazil-Arab News Agency (ANBA)) São Paulo – Nekta Global Brasil closed deals during the Abu Dhabi International Food (ADIFE ), a food and beverage show held in the capital of the United Arab Emirates from Tuesday (26) to Thursday (28). This and other Arab and Brazilian companies participated in the event at the booth organized by the Arab-Brazilian Chamber of Commerce (ABCC).

Sidney Romeiro (R): Brazilian Ambassador to Abu Dhabi visited the booth with companies from Brazil at the food exhibition

Nekta specializes in business development and intermediation in the food, water, and energy sectors. According to the company's CEO, Regean Gomes, the participation in ADIFE was“extremely productive,” as Nekta secured deals and he made contacts with several buyers.

“We negotiated sugar, açai, specialty coffee, and Brazil nuts, a new product in the Arab market, through joint ventures with local companies. These results highlight the event's potential as a strategic platform to realize business opportunities, especially given the profile of the audience, which consists of decision-makers and executives from the Arab world,” Gomes told ANBA.

Gomes said the products that caught the most attention of potential importers were açaí, Brazilian nuts, and coffee. He also mentioned that the company showcased technologies used in the Brazilian industry to improve water quality for agriculture. For Gomes, the ADIFE is an opportunity to present products and expand the brand beyond the Emirates.“We're in contact with several Arab countries and markets in Africa, significantly expanding our reach and business potential,” he said.

The commercial coordinator for Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Levant countries at the ABCC, Noury Dweidary, said ADIFE provided exhibitors with the opportunity to reconnect with old clients and find new buyers in the private sector, including public companies and retailers, as well as access to“international clients” from the Gulf, Far East, Africa, and Europe. The GCC is a group composed of Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and the UAE. Levant refers to the region that includes Iraq, Palestine, Syria, Jordan, and Lebanon.

“We can consider that plenty of these leads [that the companies made] have potential to be converted into business and closed deal if both sides follow up and agree on next steps, procedures and timelines,” said Dweidary. On Thursday (28), the Brazilian booth was visited by the Brazilian Ambassador in Abu Dhabi, Sidney Romeiro.

In addition to Nekta, Brazil's meat processors BRF and Minerva Foods, açaí vendor Açaí Spot, trading firm Portal do Futuro, and Brazil-Arab business promotion company Brazilian Gateway participated in the exhibition. Arab companies present included PGA Trading, Maatouk, Morshy, and Oriental Fruits.

