Hungary President Honors Prime Minister With Order Of Merit

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Budapest: President of Hungary HE Tamas Sulyok welcomed Thursday in Budapest Prime and Minister of Foreign Affairs HE Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani.

At the beginning of the meeting, HE the Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs conveyed the Amir HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani's greetings and wishes of good and happiness to HE Sulyok and continued progress and prosperity to the people of Hungary.

Meanwhile, HE the President of Hungary entrusted HE the Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs with his greetings and wishes of good health and happiness to HH the Amir and further development and growth to the Qatari people.

During the meeting, they discussed bilateral cooperation relations and ways to boost them across various fields, along with several topics of common interest.

Expressing the deep cooperation between the State of Qatar and Hungary, HE the President of Hungary awarded HE the Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs the Order of Merit in appreciation of the State of Qatar's leading regional and international roles and its efforts in settling armed conflicts by peaceful means.

One of Hungary's highest honors, the Order of Merit is awarded by HE the President to honor individuals with distinguished contributions in fields such as culture, arts, science, and public services.