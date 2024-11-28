Telangana IAS Officers' Institute Demands KTR's Apology For Remarks Against Collector

(MENAFN- IANS) Hyderabad, Nov 28 (IANS) The Telangana IAS Officers' Institute has demanded Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president and Sircilla MLA K.T. Rama Rao to apologise for the unwarranted remarks made against Rajanna Sircilla district Collector and District Magistrate Sandeep Kumar Jha.

After the Telangana IPS Association, the Telangana IAS Officers' Institute (TGIASO) also condemned the remarks made by Rama Rao against the Collector.

TGIASO passed a to condemn the statement of the MLA, who called the Collector a party worker.

"It is disturbing to note that it is becoming a norm to cast aspersions on public servants by persons occupying responsible public offices," it said.

"In an unfortunate public remark, the Collector was personally targeted and belittle in a manner that undermines the dignity of an officer holding such as an important position in the state administration and civil services at large. Further questions were raised on his impartiality. Public servants of all ranks work tirelessly to serve the people and ensure the effective governance of the state, often in challenging circumstances," reads the resolution.

"We, the Telangana IAS Officers Association, demand that such statements are retracted and offer an apology for the unwarranted remarks made. We urge the concerned to reflect upon the gravity of such statements and their impact on the morale of officers serving the public with utmost sincerity and commitment," it added.

Earlier the Telangana IPS Association condemned the derogatory and baseless allegations of the Sircilla MLA, attempting to question the Collector's integrity and impartiality.

"Such remarks are a direct affront to the principles of governance and the constitutional mandate under which civil servants operate. Officers are duty-bound to uphold the rule of law and serve the public without fear or favour, and unwarranted attacks of this nature are both irresponsible and detrimental to democratic institutions," said the statement.

KTR, as Rama Rao is popularly known, had on Tuesday lashed out at the district Collector for allegedly asking BRS activists to join the Congress party.

The BRS leader alleged that the Collector was behaving like a Congress worker.“Collectors and other officers, who were working as Congress activists, would be taught a befitting lesson once the BRS returned to power,” said KTR.