Best Password Manager For Business (2024): Keeper Security Recognized As Top Password Manager By Expert Consumers

Keeper Password Manager offers three plans. The Business Starter plan , priced at $2/mo. per user, is perfect for small teams, providing essentials like encrypted vaults, shared team folders, and basic two-factor authentication. With this plan, companies can easily manage their credentials while benefiting from Keeper's industry-leading AES 256-bit encryption and zero-knowledge architecture, ensuring that sensitive data is protected at all times. Right now, they are offering 50% and 30% off their consumer and business plans, respectively.





For medium-sized teams needing more advanced capabilities, the Business plan , priced at $3.75 per user per month, introduces powerful features like Delegated Administration, enhanced organizational tools, and greater control over user permissions. This plan enables efficient management of teams, streamlining workflows while maintaining top-tier security standards.





For larger enterprises with complex security requirements, Keeper offers a customizable Enterprise plan . This plan includes advanced features such as Single Sign-On, Active Directory and LDAP Sync, and automated team management. It also supports integrations with major services like Microsoft Azure, ensuring smooth interoperability across all platforms. With these tools, enterprises can enjoy greater flexibility and control over their user management and security policies.

Key Features for Business Security and Management

For security, the platform is built with state-of-the-art AES 256-bit encryption, ensuring that all passwords and sensitive information are securely stored. Keeper's zero-knowledge architecture means that data is encrypted and decrypted only on the user's device, safeguarding privacy and minimizing exposure to potential threats. Additionally, Keeper undergoes third-party penetration testing and boasts FIPS 140 validation, meeting the highest standards for cryptographic security.





Keeper also offers several powerful add-ons to enhance security even further. These include Secure File Storage for safely storing sensitive documents, BreachWatch for real-time monitoring of data breaches, and KeeperChat, a secure messaging platform designed to protect communications across teams.





Keeper is the best password manager for businesses, offering unmatched protection, ease of use, and comprehensive management tools. Whether it's for a small startup or a large corporation, Keeper provides a secure, cost-effective way to manage an organization's sensitive data, especially now that they are offering 50% off consumer plans and 30% off business plans .





