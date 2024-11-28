Vibrant Publishers' 'Digital SAT Practice Tests': An Invaluable Resource To Score 1500+ On The Digital SAT In 2025

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

"Digital SAT Practice Tests” by Vibrant includes 900+ practice questions.

Supplementary cheat sheets have math formulas and grammar rules to brush up on test day.

The contains 900+ practice questions, in-depth answer explanations, and resources to aid students and tutors in the test prep journey

BROOMFIELD, CO, UNITED STATES, November 28, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Vibrant Publishers is back with a new SAT resource for students appearing for the test in 2025.“Digital SAT Practice Tests: 900+ SAT Practice Questions” (Digital SAT Practice Tests) provides comprehensive practice, in-depth explanations, and much more. The book is set to be released in January 2025; however, interested reviewers can review the advance review copy of the book on NetGalley .

The book is an addition to an already resource-intensive collection for Digital SAT by Vibrant and an invaluable resource for students to get the extra practice they need before the test. Key features of the book include:

1 online diagnostic test: Before beginning their prep, students can take the online diagnostic test to gauge their strengths and weaknesses and focus on the areas in which they need practice.

5 practice tests with a 3-module format: Each in-book test has separate easy and hard modules for students to prepare at their pace and assess their test readiness as they progress in their test prep.

1 online adaptive test: The book comes with an online adaptive test where test takers can experience a simulated testing environment.

In-depth explanations: All 900+ questions have lucid explanations for both correct and incorrect choices, helping students understand the underlying logic and master each question type.

From the online resources of the book, test takers can access cheat sheets filled with math formulas and grammar rules and a list of essential vocabulary words to brush up on test day.

For tutors, the book can become a useful course resource to offer strategic practice through easy and hard modules and real-like practice tests. The in-depth explanations will complement the course teachings and aid tutors in thoroughly preparing their students.

With its release in January 2025, the book will be an indispensable resource for both students and tutors looking for extra practice. The advance review copy of“Digital SAT Practice Tests: 900+ SAT Practice Questions” is available on NetGalley for interested reviewers.

All Digital SAT resources by Vibrant Publishers are available on

SAT® is a trademark registered by the College Board, which is not affiliated with and does not endorse these products. More information about the SAT® and College Board is available on their website .

About Vibrant Publishers LLC

Vibrant Publishers LLC is a Colorado-based book publishing house that started its operations in 2011 and focuses on publishing high-quality books for entrepreneurs, IT professionals, management professionals, graduate students, and competitive exam aspirants. Their Test Prep Series is aimed at making test preparation streamlined and fruitful for competitive exam aspirants. Students preparing for the entrance exams now have access to the most comprehensive series of prep guides for GRE, GMAT, ACT, and SAT preparation. All the books in this series are thoroughly researched, frequently updated, and packed with relevant content prepared by authors with more than a decade of experience in the field.

Title: Digital SAT Practice Tests: 900+ SAT Practice Questions

Publisher: Vibrant Publishers

ISBN: Paperback - 9781636513355

Score 1500+ on the Digital SAT | Digital SAT Practice Tests | Vibrant Publishers

