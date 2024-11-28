Vegan Yogurt Market To Reach $8.85 Billion By 2031 - Exclusive Report By Meticulous Research®

REDDING, Calif., Nov. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a new research report titled,

Size, Share, Forecast, & Trends Analysis by Product Type (Almond Yogurt, Soy Yogurt, Coconut Yogurt, Rice Milk Yogurt), Flavor (Chocolate, Banana, Mango), Distribution (Supermarket, Convenience Store)-Global Forecast to 2031. '

The vegan yogurt market is expected to reach $8.85 billion by 2031, at a CAGR of 16.5% from 2024 to 2031.

The vegan yogurt market is witnessing growth primarily due to the growing vegan population, growing awareness regarding health and well-being, the high prevalence of lactose intolerance, and increasing product innovation by various manufacturers. However, this market's growth is restrained by high product prices and the high preference for animal-based milk products.

Additionally, increasing investments & government support for plant-based industries and emerging economies in Asia-Pacific and Latin America are anticipated to create substantial growth opportunities for the players operating in this market. Moreover, the rising adoption of clean-label products is a prominent trend in the vegan yogurt market.

Key Players:

The major market players studied in this report are Danone S.A. (France), Daiya Foods Inc. (Canada), General Mills Inc. (U.S.), Nancy's Probiotic Foods (U.S.), COYO Pty Ltd. (Australia), Chobani, LLC (U.S.), Kite Hill (U.S), The Hain Celestial Group Inc. (U.S.), Stonyfield Farm, Inc. (U.S.), Forager Project LLC (U.S.), KaTech Ingredient Solutions GmbH (Germany), Epigamia (India), and Oatly A.B. (Sweden).

The vegan yogurt market is segmented by product type (almond milk yogurt, soy milk yogurt, coconut milk yogurt, rice milk yogurt, and other milk yogurts), flavor (chocolate, strawberry, banana, pineapple, mango, lemonade, peach, and others), distribution channel (supermarkets/hypermarkets, convenience stores, specialty stores, online retail stores, and other distribution channels), and geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa). This study evaluates industry competitors and analyzes the vegan yogurt market at the regional and country levels.

In July 2024, The Coconut Collab (U.K.) launched a high-protein vegan yogurt.

In July 2024, Müller Milk & Ingredients (U.K.) launched two coconut-based yogurt alternatives.

In March 2023, So Delicious Dairy Free (U.S.) launched a

new 0g Added Sugar Coconut milk Yogurt Alternative. In July 2021, Alpro (Belgium) launched Vegan Oat and Coconut Greek Yogurts.

Key Findings in the Vegan Yogurt Market Study:

By product type, the almond milk yogurt segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This segment's rapid growth is driven by the growing demand for lactose-free products, the rising adoption of GMO-free food products, the rising vegan population, the appealing flavor of almond milk yogurt, and growing awareness regarding the benefits of almond-based milk products.

By flavor, in 2024, the chocolate segment is expected to account for the largest share of the vegan yogurt market. The segment's large share is attributed to shifting consumer tastes and young adults' & children's strong fondness for chocolate-flavored yogurt. Customers are choosing chocolate-flavored yogurt because of its rich flavor and health benefits, contributing to the segment's large share.

By distribution channel, the online retail stores segment is anticipated to record the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This segment's rapid growth is driven by the growth in online retail platforms, growing consumer preference for online shopping, the availability of a large variety of products with several flavors, the increasing presence of international companies on various online platforms, and attractive offers on products.

By geography, Asia-Pacific is poised to record the highest CAGR during the forecast period 2024–2031. The growth of this regional market is driven by several factors, including the increasing demand for vegan yogurt mainly due to growth in veganism, the increasing adherence to Western diets, growing access to cutting-edge product offerings, the growing market presence

of domestic and international producers, and rising disposable incomes allowing more people to spend on high-end health-related goods.

Scope of the Report:

Assessment-by Product Type



Almond Milk Yogurt

Soy Milk Yogurt

Coconut Milk Yogurt

Rice Milk Yogurt Other Milk Yogurts

Assessment-by

Flavor



Chocolate

Strawberry

Banana

Pineapple

Mango

Lemonade

Peach Other Flavors

Vegan Yogurt Market Assessment-by Distribution Channel



Supermarkets/Hypermarkets

Convenience Stores

Specialty Stores

Online Retail Stores Other Distribution Channels

Vegan Yogurt Market Assessment-by Geography



North America



U.S.

Canada

Europe



Germany



U.K.



Spain



Italy



France



Netherlands

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific



China



India



Japan



Australia



South Korea



Indonesia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Latin America



Brazil



Mexico



Argentina

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa



Saudi Arabia



UAE Rest of Middle East & Africa

