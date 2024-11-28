Manchester United Supporters Unite Against Mid-Season Ticket Price Increase

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Manchester United supporters have set up a protest against the new ticket price increase

MUST, FAB, and Fans Forum Call for Reversal of Price Hike Decision

- Manchester United supporters MANCHESTER , GREATER MANCHESTER , UNITED KINGDOM, November 28, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Manchester United supporters are expressing outrage over the club's recent decision to raise ticket prices for the remainder of the 2024-2025 season. Effective immediately, the price for seats at Old Trafford has been set at £66 per match, a move that has sparked widespread backlash from fans and supporter groups.The Manchester United Supporters Trust (MUST), alongside the Fan Advisory Board (FAB) and the Fans Forum, has condemned the club's handling of the situation. Fans are especially angered by the lack of consultation, with these groups not being consulted prior to the announcement.MUST Response to the Price HikeMUST has strongly criticized the club's decision, with a spokesperson stating,“For an adult and child to attend a game together will now cost £132. This is more than double what fans would have paid previously. And this increase comes with no warning, no consultation, and no transparency.”The price hike has a significant impact on families, with children's tickets seeing an increase of up to 164%. MUST has called this increase“offensive” and a reflection of the mismanagement of the club's finances.“We've supported the team through thick and thin. We've gone to matches, accepted previous price hikes, and followed all new rules,” the spokesperson continued.“But this feels like the tipping point. The Glazers' lack of investment over two decades is now being passed on to the fans.”MUST also raised concerns about the long-term implications of the price hike, fearing that this could be just the beginning.“If the club can charge £132 for a parent and child now, will they really lower prices next season?” said the spokesperson.“We are urging the club to reconsider this move and explore other avenues for raising capital.”Fan Groups Join Forces for ActionThe recent announcement of the price increase has galvanized Manchester United supporters and other fan groups in English football. MUST, FAB, The 1958, and the Fans Forum are ramping up efforts to pressure the club's leadership to reverse the decision.In a show of solidarity, supporters of Manchester United, Everton, Liverpool, and Manchester City are planning joint protests against rising ticket prices at both Old Trafford and Anfield. Mike Keegan, sports reporter for the Daily Mail, revealed on social media that fans from these clubs will protest together this weekend, marking a significant moment in the ongoing battle against ticket price inflation across English football.A Letter to the Club's LeadershipMUST, along with other supporter groups, has sent a formal letter to Manchester United's management expressing their dissatisfaction. The letter criticizes the“unprecedented” mid-season price hike and the removal of discounts for children and seniors.You can read the story in full, with the full letter, using this linkAbout Rant SportsRant Sports is a leading sports media platform that provides fans with timely, accurate, and engaging content across a wide variety of sports. Known for its expert analysis, breaking news coverage, and insightful commentary, Rant Sports has become a go-to source for sports enthusiasts seeking in-depth reporting and unique perspectives on the biggest events and trends in the industry.

