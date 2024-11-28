Wounded Warriors Family Support Awards Scholarships To Omaha North High School JROTC Honor Cadets

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

OMAHA, NE, UNITED STATES, November 28, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Wounded Warriors Family Support is proud to collaborate with the Marine Corps League-Miguel Keith Detachment 609 to recognize future leaders active in the Omaha North High School Junior Reserve Officers' Training Corps.Cadet/Staff Sgt. Victor O. Ido and Cadet/Sgt. A'Laiah L. Townsell have been honored for outstanding leadership and service. In addition to Wounded Warriors Family Support scholarships, certificates of commendation and brass plates engraved with Ido's and Townsell's names will be displayed in the school's Hall of Honor.“We are proud of these students and encourage them to continue their pursuit of excellence in academia and in service to our country through military duty, if that is their desire,” Wounded Warriors Family Support Board Member Joel Rogers said.“The WWFS scholarship is our way of saying congratulations and best wishes for continued success.”Students who participate in JROTC take classes that focus on study skills, history, citizenship, military drills and physical fitness.The Marine Corps League-Miguel Keith Detachment 609's namesake attended Omaha North before he enlisted in 1968. Lance Cpl. Keith posthumously received the Medal of Honor for combat gallantry in Vietnam during May 1970 in the Quảng Ngãi Province.Outnumbered by the enemy, Keith was severely wounded, yet continued to battle with automatic weapons in the face of grave danger to repel 25 attackers, which caused them to retreat for cover. Keith's bravery contributed in considerable measure to the success of his platoon that routed the massing enemy soldiers, which saved many lives at his own peril. Keith's legacy of honor and courage lives on through enduring volunteer support to veterans and community service.About Wounded Warriors Family SupportWounded Warriors Family Support is an independent veteran nonprofit organization whose mission is to provide support to the families of those who have been wounded, injured or killed during combat operations. This organization is run by combat veterans for combat veterans. Rated a four-star nonprofit by Charity Navigator, Wounded Warriors Family Support aids veterans and their families in healing the wounds that medicine cannot. For more information about Wounded Warriors Family Support, visitMedia Contacts:Kevin Schuster, PR CounselCell: 402.917.6001Email: ...

Kevin Schuster

Wounded Warriors Family Support

+1 402.917.6001

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

YouTube

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.