Israel's Tech Industry In The Spotlight - Techbehemoths 2024 Awards

BERLIN, BERLIN, GERMANY, November 28, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- For the third year, the Berlin-based TechBehemoths is launching its highly anticipated TechBehemoths 2024 Awards, celebrating excellence in the tech in 55 countries. Offering a meritocratic way for companies to showcase their greatness and stand out in a competitive industry.This year, their Awards experienced unprecedented interest from service providers.The big news is that in 2024, Israel has been awarded for the second time. There are 18 exceptional tech service providers covering 14 services, from Branding and Advertising to Software Development and AI. They have been selected for their contributions to the local economy and their impact on the international market.This award comes with a huge reputational impact on Israel's tech market:-Highlights Israel's prominence as a tech innovation hub, boosting its national reputation.-Empowering local businesses by showcasing their potential for international recognition.-Attracts global interest from investors and clients, enhancing economic opportunities.The selection process focuses exclusively on merit and the proven track record, aiming to highlight expertise and the value provided to clients. The awards help businesses find trustworthy tech service providers while boosting the credibility and visibility of the winners.The TechBehemoths Awards is established as a trusted benchmark for quality and achievement in the global tech industry. The awards highlight companies that consistently deliver results, whether through innovative solutions, effective project implementation, or strong client relationships. For Israeli firms , the awards provide a gateway to increased visibility among international clients and investors.Israel's tech companies participating in these awards join a global network of innovators and receive recognition that helps them grow and strengthen their position in the market.“Israel is one of our regional backbones, a super professional environment of great tech service providers! We are so happy to have it also in the 2024 Tech Awards. This year we have seen immense interest in Israeli tech service providers from all over the world. This is a recognition of excellence and persistence”, added Marcel Sobieski, TechBehemoths founder.

