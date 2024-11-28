United Arab Emirates (UAE) Leaders Congratulate Presidents Of Mauritania, Albania On Independence Day
President His Highness sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan; His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and ruler of Dubai; and His Highness Sheikh Mansour Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, have sent congratulatory messages to President Mohamed Ould Ghazouani of Mauritania and to President Bajram Begaj of Albania on their countries' Independence Day.
His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid and His Highness Sheikh Mansour Bin Zayed have also dispatched similar messages to Mokhtar Ould Diay, Prime Minister of Mauritania, and Edi Rama, Prime Minister of Albania.
