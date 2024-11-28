عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Vacuum-Sealed Markets, 2025-2030


11/28/2024 7:31:42 AM

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Companies Should Focus Their R&D Efforts Into Cost-Effective, Regulatory-Compliant, and Sustainable Materials as the industry Landscape Shifts in Favour of Eco-conscious Consumers

Dublin, Nov. 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Vacuum-Sealed Films market by Material Type, Sealing Type, Thickness, Application, End-User Industry, Product Type, Functionality, Form, manufacturing Process - Global Forecast 2025-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Vacuum-Sealed Films Market grew from USD 7.44 billion in 2023 to USD 7.91 billion in 2024. It is expected to continue growing at a CAGR of 5.89%, reaching USD 11.12 billion by 2030.

Several factors influence market growth, including rising consumer consciousness towards food safety, the surge in e-commerce, and advanced packaging technologies enhancing product aesthetics and durability.

Opportunities in this market are ripe, with potential advances in sustainable materials, smart packaging incorporating IoT, and biodegradable human-safe options poised for development. Manufacturers are urged to focus on innovation through eco-friendly solutions and explore possibilities in smart packaging integration to meet consumer demand for traceable and environmentally responsible products.

However, market growth faces challenges such as high production costs, stringent regulatory standards, and environmental concerns associated with non-biodegradable packaging waste. Overcoming these limitations requires targeted research and development efforts into cost-effective, regulatory-compliant, and sustainable materials, as well as partnerships to alleviate environmental impact.

The nature of the market, characterized by a rapidly evolving technology landscape and shifting consumer preferences, suggests that businesses focusing on agile strategies, responsive adaptation to market changes, and extensive collaborative initiatives can harness growth opportunities effectively. Innovation should focus on enhancing film durability, cost efficiency, and sustainability to address both consumer demands and competitive pressures effectively.
Key Company Profiles
The report delves into recent significant developments in the Vacuum-Sealed Films Market, highlighting leading vendors and their innovative profiles. These include Amcor plc, Berry Global Inc., Clifton Packaging Group Ltd, Cosmo Films Ltd., Coveris Holdings S.A., Dupont Teijin Films, FLAIR Flexible Packaging Corporation, Glenroy, Inc., Klockner Pentaplast, LINPAC Packaging Limited, Mondi Group, Oben Group, Plastissimo Film Co., Ltd, Polyplex Corporation Ltd., Schur Flexibles Holding GesmbH, Sealed Air Corporation, Toray Plastics (America), Inc., Toyobo Co., Ltd., VacPac Inc., and Winpak Ltd.

The report provides a detailed overview of the market, exploring several key areas:

  • Market Penetration: A thorough examination of the current market landscape, featuring comprehensive data from leading industry players and analyzing their reach and influence across the market.
  • Market Development: The report identifies significant growth opportunities in emerging markets and assesses expansion potential within established segments, providing a roadmap for future development.
  • Market Diversification: In-depth coverage of recent product launches, untapped geographic regions, significant industry developments, and strategic investments reshaping the market landscape.
  • Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: A detailed analysis of the competitive landscape, covering market share, business strategies, product portfolios, certifications, regulatory approvals, patent trends, technological advancements, and innovations in manufacturing by key market players.
  • Product Development & Innovation: Insight into groundbreaking technologies, R&D efforts, and product innovations that will drive the market in future.

    Additionally, the report addresses key questions to assist stakeholders in making informed decisions:

  • What is the current size of the market, and how is it expected to grow?
  • Which products, segments, and regions present the most attractive investment opportunities?
  • What are the prevailing technology trends and regulatory factors influencing the market?
  • How do top vendors rank regarding market share and competitive positioning?
  • What revenue sources and strategic opportunities guide vendors' market entry or exit decisions?

    Key Attributes

    • Report Attribute Details
    No. of Pages 195
    Forecast Period 2024-2030
    Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $7.91 Billion
    Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $11.12 Billion
    Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.8%
    Regions Covered Global

    Key Topics Covered
    1. Preface
    2. Research Methodology
     2.1. Define: Research Objective
    2.2. Determine: Research Design
    2.3. Prepare: Research Instrument
    2.4. Collect: Data Source
    2.5. Analyze: Data Interpretation
    2.6. Formulate: Data Verification
    2.7. Publish: Research Report
    2.8. Repeat: Report Update
    3. Executive Summary
    4. Market Overview
    5. Market Insights
     5.1. Market Dynamics
    5.1.1. Drivers
    5.1.1.1. Increasing demand for hygienic and contaminant-free packaging solutions in the food and pharmaceutical industries
    5.1.1.2. Technological advancements in manufacturing processes and materials for vacuum-sealed films enhancing performance and cost-efficiency
    5.1.1.3. Growing consumer awareness regarding food preservation and the reduction of food waste through effective packaging
    5.1.1.4. Expansion of e-commerce and online retailing driving the need for robust and reliable packaging solutions
    5.1.2. Restraints
    5.1.2.1. High cost of production and raw materials for vacuum-sealed films leading to limited affordability for end-users
    5.1.3. Opportunities
    5.1.3.1. Emergence of sustainable and eco-friendly vacuum-sealed films to address environmental concerns and regulations
    5.1.3.2. Rising demand for vacuum-sealed films in the food packaging industry due to extended shelf life and freshness preservation
    5.1.3.3. Growing adoption of vacuum-sealed films in the medical and pharmaceutical sectors for sterile and secure packaging of sensitive products
    5.1.4. Challenges
    5.1.4.1. Limited consumer awareness regarding the benefits of vacuum-sealed films despite their extensive applications
    5.2. Market Segmentation Analysis
    5.3. Porter's Five Forces Analysis
    5.3.1. Threat of New Entrants
    5.3.2. Threat of Substitutes
    5.3.3. Bargaining Power of Customers
    5.3.4. Bargaining Power of Suppliers
    5.3.5. Industry Rivalry
    5.4. PESTLE Analysis
    5.4.1. Political
    5.4.2. Economic
    5.4.3. Social
    5.4.4. Technological
    5.4.5. Legal
    5.4.6. Environmental
    6. Vacuum-Sealed Films Market, by Material Type
     6.1. Introduction
    6.2. Polyamide
    6.3. Polyethylene
    6.3.1. High-Density Polyethylene
    6.4. Polyethylene Terephthalate
    6.5. Polypropylene
    6.5.1. Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene
    6.6. Polyvinyl Chloride
    7. Vacuum-Sealed Films Market, by Sealing Type
     7.1. Introduction
    7.2. Cold Sealing
    7.3. Heat Sealing
    7.4. Self-Sealing
    8. Vacuum-Sealed Films Market, by Thickness
     8.1. Introduction
    8.2. 5-7 Mil
    8.3. 7-9 Mil
    8.4. 9-12 Mil
    8.5. Above 12 Mil
    8.6. Up to 5 Mil
    9. Vacuum-Sealed Films Market, by Application
     9.1. Introduction
    9.2. Consumer Goods Packaging
    9.3. Food Packaging
    9.3.1. Bakery Items
    9.3.2. Dairy Products
    9.3.3. Fruits and Vegetables
    9.3.4. Meat Products
    9.4. Industrial Packaging
    9.5. Medical Packaging
    9.5.1. Medical Devices
    9.5.2. Pharmaceuticals
    10. Vacuum-Sealed Films Market, by End-User Industry
     10.1. Introduction
    10.2. Automotive Industry
    10.3. Chemical Industry
    10.4. Consumer Goods Industry
    10.5. Food and Beverage Industry
    10.6. Healthcare and Pharmaceutical Industry
    11. Vacuum-Sealed Films Market, by Product Type
     11.1. Introduction
    11.2. Bags and Pouches
    11.3. Laminates
    11.4. Lids
    11.5. Wraps and Rolls
    12. Vacuum-Sealed Films Market, by Functionality
     12.1. Introduction
    12.2. Anti-Static Films
    12.3. Antimicrobial Films
    12.4. Barrier Films
    12.4.1. Moisture Barrier Films
    12.4.2. Oxygen Barrier Films
    12.5. Easy Peel Films
    13. Vacuum-Sealed Films Market, by Form
     13.1. Introduction
    13.2. Flexible Films
    13.3. Rigid Films
    14. Vacuum-Sealed Films Market, by Manufacturing Process
     14.1. Introduction
    14.2. Co-Extrusion
    14.3. Extrusion
    14.4. Lamination
    15. Americas Vacuum-Sealed Films Market
     15.1. Introduction
    15.2. Argentina
    15.3. Brazil
    15.4. Canada
    15.5. Mexico
    15.6. United States
    16. Asia-Pacific Vacuum-Sealed Films Market
     16.1. Introduction
    16.2. Australia
    16.3. China
    16.4. India
    16.5. Indonesia
    16.6. Japan
    16.7. Malaysia
    16.8. Philippines
    16.9. Singapore
    16.10. South Korea
    16.11. Taiwan
    16.12. Thailand
    16.13. Vietnam
    17. Europe, Middle East & Africa Vacuum-Sealed Films Market
     17.1. Introduction
    17.2. Denmark
    17.3. Egypt
    17.4. Finland
    17.5. France
    17.6. Germany
    17.7. Israel
    17.8. Italy
    17.9. Netherlands
    17.10. Nigeria
    17.11. Norway
    17.12. Poland
    17.13. Qatar
    17.14. Russia
    17.15. Saudi Arabia
    17.16. South Africa
    17.17. Spain
    17.18. Sweden
    17.19. Switzerland
    17.20. Turkey
    17.21. United Arab Emirates
    17.22. United Kingdom
    18. Competitive Landscape
     18.1. Market Share Analysis, 2023
    18.2. FPNV Positioning Matrix, 2023
    18.3. Competitive Scenario Analysis
    18.4. Strategy Analysis & Recommendations

    For more information about this report visit

    About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

    Attachment

    • Vacuum-Sealed Films Market
    CONTACT: CONTACT: Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager ... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

    MENAFN28112024004107003653ID1108936055


    GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

    Legal Disclaimer:
    MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

    Tags

    Label

    Comments

    No comment

    Category

    Date

    More Stories

    Newsletter


    Search