Vacuum-Sealed Markets, 2025-2030

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Companies Should Focus Their R&D Efforts Into Cost-Effective, Regulatory-Compliant, and Sustainable Materials as the industry Landscape Shifts in Favour of Eco-conscious Consumers
Dublin, Nov. 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Vacuum-Sealed Films market by Material Type, Sealing Type, Thickness, Application, End-User Industry, Product Type, Functionality, Form, manufacturing Process - Global Forecast 2025-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Vacuum-Sealed Films Market grew from USD 7.44 billion in 2023 to USD 7.91 billion in 2024. It is expected to continue growing at a CAGR of 5.89%, reaching USD 11.12 billion by 2030.
Several factors influence market growth, including rising consumer consciousness towards food safety, the surge in e-commerce, and advanced packaging technologies enhancing product aesthetics and durability.
Opportunities in this market are ripe, with potential advances in sustainable materials, smart packaging incorporating IoT, and biodegradable human-safe options poised for development. Manufacturers are urged to focus on innovation through eco-friendly solutions and explore possibilities in smart packaging integration to meet consumer demand for traceable and environmentally responsible products.
However, market growth faces challenges such as high production costs, stringent regulatory standards, and environmental concerns associated with non-biodegradable packaging waste. Overcoming these limitations requires targeted research and development efforts into cost-effective, regulatory-compliant, and sustainable materials, as well as partnerships to alleviate environmental impact.
The nature of the market, characterized by a rapidly evolving technology landscape and shifting consumer preferences, suggests that businesses focusing on agile strategies, responsive adaptation to market changes, and extensive collaborative initiatives can harness growth opportunities effectively. Innovation should focus on enhancing film durability, cost efficiency, and sustainability to address both consumer demands and competitive pressures effectively.
Key Company Profiles
The report delves into recent significant developments in the Vacuum-Sealed Films Market, highlighting leading vendors and their innovative profiles. These include Amcor plc, Berry Global Inc., Clifton Packaging Group Ltd, Cosmo Films Ltd., Coveris Holdings S.A., Dupont Teijin Films, FLAIR Flexible Packaging Corporation, Glenroy, Inc., Klockner Pentaplast, LINPAC Packaging Limited, Mondi Group, Oben Group, Plastissimo Film Co., Ltd, Polyplex Corporation Ltd., Schur Flexibles Holding GesmbH, Sealed Air Corporation, Toray Plastics (America), Inc., Toyobo Co., Ltd., VacPac Inc., and Winpak Ltd.
The report provides a detailed overview of the market, exploring several key areas: Market Penetration: A thorough examination of the current market landscape, featuring comprehensive data from leading industry players and analyzing their reach and influence across the market. Market Development: The report identifies significant growth opportunities in emerging markets and assesses expansion potential within established segments, providing a roadmap for future development. Market Diversification: In-depth coverage of recent product launches, untapped geographic regions, significant industry developments, and strategic investments reshaping the market landscape. Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: A detailed analysis of the competitive landscape, covering market share, business strategies, product portfolios, certifications, regulatory approvals, patent trends, technological advancements, and innovations in manufacturing by key market players. Product Development & Innovation: Insight into groundbreaking technologies, R&D efforts, and product innovations that will drive the market in future.
Additionally, the report addresses key questions to assist stakeholders in making informed decisions: What is the current size of the market, and how is it expected to grow? Which products, segments, and regions present the most attractive investment opportunities? What are the prevailing technology trends and regulatory factors influencing the market? How do top vendors rank regarding market share and competitive positioning? What revenue sources and strategic opportunities guide vendors' market entry or exit decisions?
Key Attributes
| Report Attribute
| Details
| No. of Pages
| 195
| Forecast Period
| 2024-2030
| Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024
| $7.91 Billion
| Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
| $11.12 Billion
| Compound Annual Growth Rate
| 5.8%
| Regions Covered
| Global
Key Topics Covered
1. Preface
2. Research Methodology
2.1. Define: Research Objective
2.2. Determine: Research Design
2.3. Prepare: Research Instrument
2.4. Collect: Data Source
2.5. Analyze: Data Interpretation
2.6. Formulate: Data Verification
2.7. Publish: Research Report
2.8. Repeat: Report Update
3. Executive Summary
4. Market Overview
5. Market Insights
5.1. Market Dynamics
5.1.1. Drivers
5.1.1.1. Increasing demand for hygienic and contaminant-free packaging solutions in the food and pharmaceutical industries
5.1.1.2. Technological advancements in manufacturing processes and materials for vacuum-sealed films enhancing performance and cost-efficiency
5.1.1.3. Growing consumer awareness regarding food preservation and the reduction of food waste through effective packaging
5.1.1.4. Expansion of e-commerce and online retailing driving the need for robust and reliable packaging solutions
5.1.2. Restraints
5.1.2.1. High cost of production and raw materials for vacuum-sealed films leading to limited affordability for end-users
5.1.3. Opportunities
5.1.3.1. Emergence of sustainable and eco-friendly vacuum-sealed films to address environmental concerns and regulations
5.1.3.2. Rising demand for vacuum-sealed films in the food packaging industry due to extended shelf life and freshness preservation
5.1.3.3. Growing adoption of vacuum-sealed films in the medical and pharmaceutical sectors for sterile and secure packaging of sensitive products
5.1.4. Challenges
5.1.4.1. Limited consumer awareness regarding the benefits of vacuum-sealed films despite their extensive applications
5.2. Market Segmentation Analysis
5.3. Porter's Five Forces Analysis
5.3.1. Threat of New Entrants
5.3.2. Threat of Substitutes
5.3.3. Bargaining Power of Customers
5.3.4. Bargaining Power of Suppliers
5.3.5. Industry Rivalry
5.4. PESTLE Analysis
5.4.1. Political
5.4.2. Economic
5.4.3. Social
5.4.4. Technological
5.4.5. Legal
5.4.6. Environmental
6. Vacuum-Sealed Films Market, by Material Type
6.1. Introduction
6.2. Polyamide
6.3. Polyethylene
6.3.1. High-Density Polyethylene
6.4. Polyethylene Terephthalate
6.5. Polypropylene
6.5.1. Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene
6.6. Polyvinyl Chloride
7. Vacuum-Sealed Films Market, by Sealing Type
7.1. Introduction
7.2. Cold Sealing
7.3. Heat Sealing
7.4. Self-Sealing
8. Vacuum-Sealed Films Market, by Thickness
8.1. Introduction
8.2. 5-7 Mil
8.3. 7-9 Mil
8.4. 9-12 Mil
8.5. Above 12 Mil
8.6. Up to 5 Mil
9. Vacuum-Sealed Films Market, by Application
9.1. Introduction
9.2. Consumer Goods Packaging
9.3. Food Packaging
9.3.1. Bakery Items
9.3.2. Dairy Products
9.3.3. Fruits and Vegetables
9.3.4. Meat Products
9.4. Industrial Packaging
9.5. Medical Packaging
9.5.1. Medical Devices
9.5.2. Pharmaceuticals
10. Vacuum-Sealed Films Market, by End-User Industry
10.1. Introduction
10.2. Automotive Industry
10.3. Chemical Industry
10.4. Consumer Goods Industry
10.5. Food and Beverage Industry
10.6. Healthcare and Pharmaceutical Industry
11. Vacuum-Sealed Films Market, by Product Type
11.1. Introduction
11.2. Bags and Pouches
11.3. Laminates
11.4. Lids
11.5. Wraps and Rolls
12. Vacuum-Sealed Films Market, by Functionality
12.1. Introduction
12.2. Anti-Static Films
12.3. Antimicrobial Films
12.4. Barrier Films
12.4.1. Moisture Barrier Films
12.4.2. Oxygen Barrier Films
12.5. Easy Peel Films
13. Vacuum-Sealed Films Market, by Form
13.1. Introduction
13.2. Flexible Films
13.3. Rigid Films
14. Vacuum-Sealed Films Market, by Manufacturing Process
14.1. Introduction
14.2. Co-Extrusion
14.3. Extrusion
14.4. Lamination
15. Americas Vacuum-Sealed Films Market
15.1. Introduction
15.2. Argentina
15.3. Brazil
15.4. Canada
15.5. Mexico
15.6. United States
16. Asia-Pacific Vacuum-Sealed Films Market
16.1. Introduction
16.2. Australia
16.3. China
16.4. India
16.5. Indonesia
16.6. Japan
16.7. Malaysia
16.8. Philippines
16.9. Singapore
16.10. South Korea
16.11. Taiwan
16.12. Thailand
16.13. Vietnam
17. Europe, Middle East & Africa Vacuum-Sealed Films Market
17.1. Introduction
17.2. Denmark
17.3. Egypt
17.4. Finland
17.5. France
17.6. Germany
17.7. Israel
17.8. Italy
17.9. Netherlands
17.10. Nigeria
17.11. Norway
17.12. Poland
17.13. Qatar
17.14. Russia
17.15. Saudi Arabia
17.16. South Africa
17.17. Spain
17.18. Sweden
17.19. Switzerland
17.20. Turkey
17.21. United Arab Emirates
17.22. United Kingdom
18. Competitive Landscape
18.1. Market Share Analysis, 2023
18.2. FPNV Positioning Matrix, 2023
18.3. Competitive Scenario Analysis
18.4. Strategy Analysis & Recommendations

CONTACT:
