5.0 Magnitude Earthquake In Afghanistan, Tremors Felt In J&K
Date
11/28/2024 7:06:27 AM
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- Tremors were felt in Jammu and Kashmir after 5.0 magnitude earthquake struck the Afghanistan-Tajikistan border region on Thursday late afternoon.
According to the independent weatherman, Kashmir weather, a magnitude 5.0 earthquake struck the Afghanistan-Tajikistan border region on November 28 at around 4: 19 PM.
ADVERTISEMENT
The epicentre was located at a depth of 209 km with coordinates 71.32°E longitude and 36.62°N latitude.
ADVERTISEMENT
The tremors were strongly felt in Jammu and Kashmir. No casualty or damage to any property has so far been reported.
Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now
Read Also
Toward a Seismic-Resilient Society: Evaluating Earthquake Risks in Kashmir
5.2 Magnitude Earthquake In Afghanistan, Tremors Felt In Kashmir
|
Be Part of Quality Journalism
|
|
Quality journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce and despite all the hardships we still do it. Our reporters and editors are working overtime in Kashmir and beyond to cover what you care about, break big stories, and expose injustices that can change lives. Today more people are reading Kashmir Observer than ever, but only a handful are paying while advertising revenues are falling fast.
| ACT NOW
| MONTHLY
| Rs 100
|
|
|
|
| YEARLY
| Rs 1000
|
|
|
|
| LIFETIME
| Rs 10000
|
|
|
|
CLICK FOR DETAILS
MENAFN28112024000215011059ID1108935950
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.