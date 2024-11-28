Kremlin criticizes ‘irresponsible’ Ukraine nuclear discussions

(MENAFN) The Kremlin has strongly criticized the suggestion of supplying Ukraine with nuclear weapons, describing it as an "irresponsible" and "extremist" idea from a fringe group of Western backers of Kiev. Dmitry Peskov, spokesperson for the Russian president, denounced the proposal as dangerous and disconnected from reality. He emphasized that such discussions, reported by The New York Times, are being led by anonymous sources and reflect a lack of responsibility for the potential consequences.



Peskov expressed concern over the continued escalation of tensions by the outgoing U.S. administration, with some U.S. lawmakers, like Marjorie Taylor Greene, also condemning the idea as unconstitutional and a threat to global security. Additionally, the Russian government has updated its nuclear doctrine, asserting the right to respond with nuclear force to attacks involving non-nuclear states supported by nuclear powers. Russian President Vladimir Putin warned that the conflict has reached a global level, especially with NATO's involvement, and pledged to retaliate against any military targets of nations that enable attacks on Russian soil.

MENAFN28112024000045015687ID1108935837