Lebanese caretaker Prime Minister expresses hope that Lebanese army would restore security to south

11/28/2024 6:05:00 AM
(MENAFN) Lebanese caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati expressed hope that the Lebanese army would restore security to the south, following the ceasefire agreement. In a televised speech on Wednesday, Mikati reaffirmed Lebanon’s commitment to its Sovereignty over all territories, including land, sea, and air. He emphasized the importance of electing a new president and strengthening constitutional institutions, while urging Israel to comply with the ceasefire resolution and withdraw from the territories it had occupied.
Meanwhile, Lebanese Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri highlighted Lebanon's resilience against Israeli aggression, noting that the conflict revealed the nation’s unity and strength. In his speech, Berri stressed the need for national unity among all Lebanese people and thanked those who contributed to the ceasefire. He also pointed out that the current moment is a crucial test for the Lebanese to rebuild the country, restore its constitutional institutions, and elect a new president.
