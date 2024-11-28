“4 Pillars Of Wisdom” By Da'ron Cox Offers Empowerment And Guidance

(MENAFN- IssueWire)

PenGame Publishing is proud to announce the collaboration and of " 4 Pillars of Wisdom: A Grandmother's Love" , the powerful new by author Da'ron Cox. Through the lens of love and wisdom imparted by his grandmother, this inspiring work offers a blueprint for young people, particularly Black youth, to navigate the complexities of life while embracing their strength and potential.

At just 3 years old, Da'ron Cox began learning the foundational principles his grandmother called her“4 Pillars of Wisdom” to prepare him for the challenges he would face as a Black man in America. These timeless pillars- Education, Math, Politics, and Religion -shaped his perspective and became a guiding force throughout his life.

In this compelling narrative, Cox shares the profound lessons his grandmother instilled in him, providing readers with insights to empower their own journeys. 4 Pillars of Wisdom: A Grandmother's Love is more than a book; it is a call to action to reach, encourage, enlighten, and empower young people to take control of their futures.