Drug-Free Tennessee Offers Online Visual Messages And Free Educational Materials For Teachers To Help Kids Stay Drug-Free

(MENAFN- Zex PR Wire) Nashville, Tennessee, 28th November 2024, ZEX PR WIRE , In an effort to empower educators and positively influence youth, Drug-Free Tennessee is offering an array of free visual messages and educational materials tailored for teachers. These resources are designed to help young people make informed decisions to live drug-free lives.

The online visual messages include engaging videos, infographics, and digital posters that make complex topics like substance abuse prevention easy to understand and relatable for kids. Paired with free lesson plans and activity guides, these tools offer educators practical ways to integrate drug-free education into their classrooms.

“Teachers play a vital role in shaping the future of our children,” said Arlo Dixon, spokesperson for Drug-Free Tennessee.“By providing accessible and effective tools, we're supporting their efforts to create a safe and drug-free environment for our youth.”

The materials are from The Truth About Drugs , an award-winning drug education program that provides straightforward facts about the most commonly abused substances. The program highlights real-life stories from young people who have overcome drug abuse, fostering connection and understanding while inspiring students to make healthy choices.

Drug-Free Tennessee recognizes the importance of early education in preventing drug use. With the rise of fentanyl and other dangerous substances, teaching children the risks of drug use has become more urgent than ever.

All resources are available online at making it easy for teachers to access and implement them in both physical and virtual classrooms. Materials are free of charge and can be used in conjunction with school curricula or as standalone lessons.

To learn more about the program or access these free resources, visit or contact Drug-Free Tennessee at .

About Drug-Free Tennessee

Drug-Free Tennessee is a chapter of the Foundation for a Drug-Free World, a non-profit organization dedicated to empowering individuals with the facts about drugs so they can make informed decisions to live drug-free. The Tennessee chapter works with educators, parents, and community leaders to foster a safer and healthier environment for all.