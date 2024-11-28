(MENAFN- The Rio Times) In a strategic move, China Nonferrous Metal Group (CNMC) has acquired Mineração Taboca S.A. for $340 million. The deal, finalized on November 26, 2024, grants China access to vital raw materials for green and electronic technologies.



Taboca, Brazil's largest refined tin producer, operates the Pitinga Mine in Presidente Figueiredo, Amazonas. This mine boasts an estimated 100-year reserve and produces 17.9 million tons of ore annually. The company sees this as a growth opportunity, potentially boosting its competitiveness and production capacity.



Founded in 1969, Taboca is one of the few Brazilian companies with its own mine. The Pitinga reserve, located about 100 km from Manaus, has its own hydroelectric plant to meet energy demands. This self-sufficiency adds value to the acquisition.





Chinese Mining Giant Secures Brazilian Rare Earth Mining Company

The mine's output extends beyond tin. It also produces niobium, tantalum, and rare earth elements, crucial components in electronics manufacturing. FeNbTa (iron-niobium-tantalum) finds wide application in the chemical industry. It's used to create products for electronic, aerospace, and medical device industries.



CNMC, already the world's largest copper producer with operations in Zambia, is diversifying its portfolio with this purchase. Taboca's ISO 9001 certification for producing 99.9% pure refined tin adds to its appeal acquisition aligns with China's strategy to secure raw materials for its growing technology sector. It also reflects the increasing global demand for rare eart elements and other strategic minerals.







The deal raises questions about resource nationalism and global supply chains. Some may view it as a smart business move, while others might see it as a potential threat to resource independence.



Regardless of perspective, this acquisition underscores the growing importance of rare earth elements in the global economy. It highlights the strategic value of mineral resources in an increasingly technology-driven world.



As nations and corporations vie for control of these crucial resources, the geopolitical landscape of mining and resource extraction continues to evolve. This transaction may well be a harbinger of similar deals to come.

