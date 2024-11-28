(MENAFN- EQS Group)

Asklepios Group: Consistent growth in first nine months of 2024

Asklepios Group: Consistent growth in first nine months of 2024



Consolidated revenue totals EUR 4,350.8 million

Patient numbers up 6% at 2.7 million Refinancing as part of Social SSD issue

Hamburg, 28 November 2024. Asklepios Kliniken GmbH & Co. KGaA has generated stable growth over the first nine months of 2024. In a volatile macro-economic and healthcare policy environment, Asklepios has managed to increase its treatment numbers once more and to achieve positive consolidated earnings. The refinancing is an important step for further integrating sustainability initiatives into the Group's financing strategy.

Between January and September 2024, Asklepios Group's healthcare facilities treated a total of 2,742,439 patients (9M 2023: 2,587,813) – around 6% more than in the same period the previous year. This positive trend underlines the trust that patients have in the medical services provided by Asklepios Kliniken. The number of full-time employees was slightly up on the previous year's level at 50,398 (9M 2023: 49,689).

The Asklepios Group generated consolidated earnings of EUR 4,350.8 million across the first nine months of 2024 (9M 2023: EUR 4,077.7 million). Consolidated earnings after tax (EAT) for the period January to September 2024 were slightly higher than in the same period the previous year at EUR 88.2 million (9M 2023: EUR 81.9 million). The EAT margin remained stable at 2.0% (9M 2023: 2.0%).

The Asklepios Group is employing new refinancing instruments as part of its Social Finance Framework in order to remain flexible in the face of changes in the market landscape. This move allows proceeds to be fed back into the social healthcare infrastructure. We were able to raise the issuing volume from EUR 250.0 million to a total of EUR 500.0 million. Hafid Rifi, CFO of Asklepios Kliniken:“Conducted within our Social Finance Framework, this round of financing will allow us to react flexibly in a volatile landscape. The high issuing volume indicates the trust investors have in our journey and strengthens Asklepios' position as a trustworthy healthcare services provider.”

As part of a strong network with MEDICLIN and RHÖN, the Asklepios Group is confident about the remainder of the financial year 2024. The Group is in a solid position for pursuing its strategic goals with consistency.

About Asklepios

Asklepios Kliniken is one of the leading private operators of hospitals and healthcare facilities in Germany. The hospital group stands for highly qualified care for its patients with a clear commitment to medical quality, innovation and social responsibility. On the basis of this, Asklepios has developed dynamically since it was founded more than 35 years ago. The group currently has 164 healthcare facilities across Germany. These include acute hospitals at all levels of care, university hospitals, specialist clinics, psychiatric and forensic facilities, rehabilitation clinics, care homes and medical centres. In the financial year 2023, over 3.5 million patients were treated in Asklepios Group facilities. The company has more than 68,000 employees.

